Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey sets two records in 1st half of UIL state title game

97-yard TD pass! Terry Bussey quick slant to Dacorian Johnson, and Johnson does the rest. Longest TD pass in Class 2A state championship history. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/8rYJAijDTO — Jonathan Hull (@Hull_TRN) December 14, 2023

ARLINGTON — There’s not much left for Terry Bussey to achieve in high school football — aside from winning a state title that is.

Bussey is two quarters away from achieving that goal, sparking Timpson to a 21-0 halftime lead over Tolar in the Class 2A Division I title game at AT&T Stadium. And he’s doing so in record-breaking fashion.

The senior quarterback has at least etched his name into the record books with two long touchdowns — one a 97-yard pass, the other a 93-yard run.

Tolar had successfully pinned Timpson at the 3-yard line with great punt coverage, but Bussey through a quick slant to Dacorian Johnson, who raced past the Tolar defense untouched to the end zone for a 14-0 lead at the 10:53 mark of the second quarter.

The play was the longest touchdown pass from scrimmage in a state championship game, regardless of classification.

Tolar again succeeded in pinning Timpson inside its own 10-yard line late in the first half, only to see Bussey break free on a designed quarterback draw.

Bussey started to his left, avoiding defenders and tiptoeing down his own sideline before cutting back across the field and outracing multiple Tolar defenders to the right pylon.

Terry Bussey wasn't satisfied with just a 97-yard TD pass...



He needed a 93-yard TD run, too!



This kid is ridiculous!



197 passing. 147 rushing. 3 TDs.



And it's not even halftime! #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/3ZMKL0DpFI — Jonathan Hull (@Hull_TRN) December 14, 2023

That play is the longest TD run in a Class 2A state championship game.

The Texas A&M commit celebrated by tossing the ball back to the official without even breaking a smile.

Perhaps he’s saving his celebration for later, assuming Timpson holds onto this lead and wins the first state championship in program history.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Terry Bussey, Texas A&M commit, sets 1st half record in Texas state title game