Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline of the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Things are looking bright for the top Texas A&M offensive recruit in the 2025 class. Quarterback Husan Longstreet committed to the Aggies back in April and was one of the crown jewels for Collin Klein.

Longstreet has been nothing short of impressive, and according to the scouts at the Elite 11, he was the one who stood out the most. He was so impressive that he took home the Day 1 MVP. Below is an excerpt from Charles Power from On3 about Longstreet's day.

"He was able to throw with good location and drop some nice throws in. He won the Rail Shot challenge towards the end of the event in which the quarterbacks all throw a small-window throw down the back side. He really showed the ability to manipulate his arm angles, throw off-platform and just had a very strong day overall. His physical tools are apparent and he’s certainly one of the twitchier and more explosive passers and movers on hand"

Texas A&M QB commit Husan Longstreet wins the @Elite11 Finals Day 1 On3 MVP👍



More via @CharlesPower: https://t.co/DjSkqZdUYM pic.twitter.com/gMupsmB3Og — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 19, 2024

Contact/Follow @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on X: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M commit Husan Longstreet impresses early at the Elite 11 Finals