Texas A&M commit Dominick McKinley not expected to sign in December

Texas A&M commit Dominick McKinley is no longer expected to sign with the Aggies during the early signing period.

The five-star defensive lineman has talked to numerous Power Five programs in the last 24 hours. Texas, LSU and Oklahoma appear to be making a late push for the Lafayette (LA) native.

According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, McKinley’s mother has stated that he will not sign with the Aggies in December. Instead, he’s lined up a few official visits in January.

McKinley is rated the No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 6 defensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports.

He already took an official visit to Texas in June, but we’ll keep you updated on whether Steve Sarkisian’s staff is able to make any progress in McKinley’s recruitment moving forward.

Lafayette (La.) Acadiana five-star DL Dominick McKinley won't sign during the Early Signing Period, his mother tells 247Sports. He'll take officials to #LSU and #Tennessee in January. FaceTimed with Steve Sarkisian this week. Brent Venables was recently in-home. More here:… — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 20, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire