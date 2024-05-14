Texas A&M-Commerce's Ibrahim Fuseini wins three golds at Southland Conference meet

May 13—HOUSTON — Ibrahim Fuseini won three golds and a silver, setting two school records, to lead Texas A&M University-Commerce at the Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Fuseini, who is a sophomore from Ghana, sped to victory in the men's 100-meter dash (10.15) and the 200-meter dash (20.32). The time in the 200 was a new school record and a new Southland championship meet record. Fuseini was second to teammate J.T. Smith in the 100 last year at the conference meet.

The Lions, who've competed twice in the Southland outdoor championships, won the 100 and 200 in both meets.

Fuseini also anchored the Lions' 4x400-meter relay to victory in the school-record time of 3:06.84. He was joined on the 4x400 by Enoch Fosuhene, Philip Krenek and Ziphion Reevey. The Lions won by nearly two seconds over Northwestern State.

He also anchored the Lions' 4x100 relay to second place at 39.54. He was joined on that relay by Tyke Owens, Oguz Uyar and Fosuhene. Northwestern State won in 39.42.

"He inspired all of us today," said Lions coach George Pincock. "Gold medal in the 100. Gold medal in the 200. Anchored a gold medal in the 4x4 and ran a phenomenal leg on a second-place 4x1. We asked a lot of him this week. And again, he delivered and surpassed."

Fuseini led the Lions to fourth place in the men's team standings with 95 points. Incarnate Word of San Antonio won with 167, followed by Louisiana schools Northwestern State (161) and McNeese State (116).

Jenneil Jacobie, a sophomore from Saint Lucia, cleared a school record 6 feet, 1 inch to win the women's high jump in a jump-off with Sakari Famous of McNeese State after the two jumpers had tied for first.

The Lion women finished seventh in the team standings with 35 1/2 points. Northwestern State won with 182 1/2 points, barely beating McNeese State (181).Lamar was third, then Incarnate Word, New Orleans and Houston Christian.

Nicholas Deutsch of A&M-Commerce was second in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:19.27) and teammate Justin Jimoh was second in the men's high jump, clearing 6-10 1/2.

The meet concluded the outdoor track and field season for the Lion teams though Fuseini has been chose to represent Ghana in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

"One word that comes to mind that describes everything from the start of the day to the end is outstanding," said Pincock. "We had some thoughts on how we could do as a team. We had some projections on how we could do as a team.

"On the ladies' side we met those projections and ended in a way that I'm very proud of. And on the men's side we surpassed all expectations, on the men's side."

The Southland Conference

Outdoor Track and Field Championships

May 9-11, Rice University, Houston

MEN'S DIVISION

A&M-Commerce results

Team standings — 1. Incarnate Word 167, 2. Northwestern State 161, 3. McNeese State 116, 4. Texas A&M-Commerce 95, 5. Lamar 71, 6. Southeastern Louisiana 70, 7. Houston Christian 53, 8. New Orleans 42, 9. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 33, 10. Nicholls State 8.

100-meter dash — 1. Ibrahim Fuseini, 10.15; 5. Oguz Uyar, 10.51; 6. Ronald Owens, 10.51.

200-meter dash — 1. Ibrahim Fuseini, 20.32; 4. Oguz Uyar, 20.99; 5. Enoch Fosuhene, 21.00.

400-meter dash — 5. Philip Krenek, 47.84

1500-meter run — 8. Nicholas Deutsch, 3:56.44.

5,000-meter run — 7. John Speer, 14:49.34.

10,000-meter run — 6. John Speer, 32:32.28; 8. Jeremiah Garcia, 32:38.32.

110-meter hurdles — 4. Jordan Johnson, 14.17.

4x100-meter relay — 2. A&M-Commerce, 39.54.

4x400-meter relay — 1. A&M-Commerce, 3:06.84.

3,000-meter steeplechase — 2. Nicholas Deutsch, 9:19.27.

Triple jump — 8. Tahje Tolliver, 14.64 (48-1/2).

Decathlon — 7. Joshua Nate, 5,262.

Pole vault — 7. Nikita Strogalev, 4.35m (14-3 1/2).

High jump — 2. Justin Jimoh, 2.09m (6-10 1/2); 6. Tyke Owens, 2.00m (6-6 3/4); 8. Xak Wylie, 1.95m (6-5).

WOMEN'S DIVISION

A&M-Commerce results

Team standings — 1. Northwestern State 182 1/2, 2. McNeese State 181, 3. Lamar 118 1/2, 4. Incarnate Word 89 1/2, 5. New Orleans 87, 6. Houston Christian 54, 7. Texas A&M-Commerce 35 1/2, 8. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 32, 9. Southeastern Louisiana 28, 10. Nicholls State 11.

400-meter hurdles — 7. Analice Pursley, 1:04.54.

4x100-meter relay — 8. A&M-Commerce, 48.66.

Long jump — 7. Celeste Sela, 5.73m (18-9 3/4).

Discus — 3. Cassandra Rendon, 46.37m (152-1 3/4); 5. Romi Griese, 45.73m (150-1/2).

Javelin — 4. Emma Nix, 41.49m (136-1/2).

High jump — 1. Jenneil Jacobie, 1.85m (6-1); T3. Veronika Kramarenko, 1.73m (5-8 1/4).