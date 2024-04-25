Texas A&M-Commerce snaps Southland softball losing streak

Apr. 24—Texas A&M University-Commerce broke through to win its first Southland Conference softball game this season but then lost the last two games to Northwestern State of Louisiana.

The Lions won the series opener 2-1 at Natchitoches and then lost to the Lady Demons 6-0 and 3-2 to fall to 8-43 for the season and 1-20 in conference play.

Northwestern State improved to 16-27 overall and 4-14 in the Southland.

A&M-C pitcher Julia Sanchez allowed seven hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out five in the 2-1 win.

Charli Anger hit a solo home run for the Lions and Tehya Pitts drove in Ashley Diaz with a ground-out for the winning run.

Northwestern State scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overtake the Lions in the 3-2 win. Brooke Hilton and Isabella Arzola singled to drive in the Lions' two runs.

Northwestern State pitchers Maggie Darr and Ryleigh Denton limited the Lions to only five hits in the 6-0 win. They combined for four strikeouts.

Pitts, Diamond Sefe (double), Arzola, Brooke Hilton and K.K. Cosek had hits for the Lions in that game.

Aly Delafield doubled and triple for the Lady Demons and Sophia Livers tripled.

The Lions' next two scheduled games against Wichita State on Wednesday and Texas A&M on Thursday were called off.

They're not scheduled to play again until May 2, when they are to start a three-game home series against Houston Christian. It's the last three games on their schedule.