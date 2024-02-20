Texas A&M-Commerce, Incarnate Word players brawl during postgame handshakes

A hard-fought game between Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word got even more heated after the final whistle Monday night when a brawl broke out in the postgame handshake line.

It wasn't clear what sparked the fight, which continued for more than a minute before order was restored. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The Southland Conference issued a statement shortly after the game, which Texas A&M-Commerce won 76-72 in overtime.

"We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action," the statement said. "Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, spectators, and officials remains a top priority.”

The two schools also issued a joint apology: "The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions."

Both the schools and the conference say the incident is under review for potential disciplinary action.

