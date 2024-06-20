Texas A&M College World Series berth: Social media reacts to Aggies' first CWS championship appearance

And then there were two.

Without a top shelf ace pitcher. Without superstar and soon-to-be MLB pick Braden Montgomery. With Jace LaViolette and Hayden Schott both battling injuries. The Aggies found a way to make their first appearance in the College World Series championship against Tennessee, to be played over the upcoming weekend.

The clinching win over the Cinderella Florida Gators came courtesy of a combined shutout performance from Justin Lamkin, Chris Cortez, Josh Stewart and Evan Aschenbeck. The Aggies put up two runs in the first frame, and while that was all they'd need, they added insurance in the fifth, sixth, and ninth innings. Gavin Grahovac and Kaeden Kent strung together multi-hit games, while Caden Sorrell hit the long home run of the game.

Ultimately, it was the exclamation point on a clean sweep of the bracket for the Aggies, who have not lost since losing to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M will try to avenge that loss on the biggest stage in the sport. Whoever wins in the finals, there will be a new first-time champion. The Aggies are hoping they'll be the ones hoisting the trophy in Omaha.

Here is how social media reacted to Jim Schlossnagle and the Aggies' run.

Baseball fans were impressed with the Aggies' postseason appearance to date.

TEXAS A&M IS 8-0 THIS POSTSEASON AND HEADING TO THEIR 1ST EVER COLLEGE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES‼️ pic.twitter.com/IqzLBnX4rJ — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 20, 2024

TEXAS A&M HAS ELIMINATED FLORIDA AND WILL NOW PLAY TENNESSEE IN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ljv6bBCZrG — Jaxson Callaway (AT) (@AggiesToday) June 20, 2024

Texas A&M will play for a National Championship. — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) June 20, 2024

TEXAS A&M HAS NOT PLAYED FOR A NAITONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN A BIG 3 SPORT SINCE 2024 — Sidelines - Texas A&M (@SSN_TAMU) June 20, 2024

TEXAS A&M IS PLAYING FOR THE NATTY pic.twitter.com/LULr36JJwp — Jake Mckeever (@CBCJakeMck) June 20, 2024

Texas A&M is playing for a national championship in a big three sport



This is how things should be https://t.co/WyEjTvkq0l — Ag Jack (@AgJack10) June 20, 2024

Texas A&M will play Tennessee in Game 1 of the championship series on Saturday.

