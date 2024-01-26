Texas A&M coach Mike Elko has quickly revamped the football program’s roster with 32 additions

The days of Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M are long gone.

Head coach Mike Elko returned to Aggieland in November guns a blazing. He has brought in 32 total players, 23 from the NCAA Transfer Portal and nine high school enrollees.

Elko started by filling out his coaching staff, got countless 4-star prospects to commit on National Early Signing Day and then capped it off by recruiting the No. 1 rated class from the portal.

The full list of 23 transfer portal commits include CB Dezz Ricks from Alabama (4-star), TE Tre Watson (3) from Washington, IOL Dorian Hinton (3) from FAU, LB Scooby Williams (4) & CB Jaydon Hill (3) from Florida, CB BJ Mayes (3) from UAB, IOL Ar-maj Reed-Adams (3) from Kansas, WR Jabre Barber (3) & IOL Derrick Graham (3) from Temple, EDGE Nic Scourton (4) & TE Garrett Miller (3) from Purdue, EDGE Cashius Howell (4) from Bowling Green, DL Rodas Johnson (3) from Wisconsin, S Trey Jones (3) from Central Michigan, K Jared Zirkel (2) from Georgia, LB Alex Howard (3) from YSU, S De’Rickey Wright (3) from Vanderbilt, CB Will Lee III (4) & WR Wesley Watson (3) from Kansas State, WR Cyrus Allen (4) from LA Tech, CB Donovan Saunders (4) from Cal Poly, S Marcus Ratcliffe (4) from San Diego State and RB E.J. Smith (3) from Stanford.

The recruiting class of 2024 prospects include enrollees OT Blake Ivy (4), EDGE Solomon Williams (4), WR Izaiah Williams (4), LB Tristan Jernigan (4), S Myles Davis (4), DL Kendall Jackson (3), OT Ashton Funk (3), S Jordan Pride (3) and LB Jordan Lockhart (3).

Five players have signed their letter of intent: DL Dealyn Evans (4), IOL Isendre Ahfua (4), WR Ernest Campbell (3), TE Eric Karner (3) and QB Miles O’Neill (3). Two prospects are hard commits: CB Terry Bussey (5) and OT Robert Bourdon (3).

The Maroon & White spring game is scheduled for April 20.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire