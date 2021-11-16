Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: I would be the 'dumbest human' to leave for LSU

For those Texas A&M fans worried that head coach Jimbo Fisher might be jumping ship and pursuing other jobs, he says they have nothing to worry about.

Fisher spoke Monday about the speculation that he might leave College Station to take one of several jobs, including the opening at LSU, where he was an offensive assistant from 2000–2006.

The Aggies currently have a top-10 recruiting class for the 2022 season and just received a commitment from defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who is listed 6-4 and 325 pounds and have four other players who have committed that are in ESPN's top 100 high school recruits.

"We're gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year," Fisher said. "So I'm the dumbest human being on God's earth to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over there (to LSU) and go play against them."

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is 33-13 in four seasons with the Aggies.

The 56-year-old Fisher is 33-13 in four seasons at A&M and signed a new deal this summer that will pay him more than $9 million through the year 2031.

"I want to be at A&M," Fisher said. "I plan on being at A&M. I ain't going nowhere and don't want to be nowhere else. I love being right here."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M football coach, says he is not leaving for LSU