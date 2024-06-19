Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Schlossnagle watches action against the Kentucky Wildcats during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team beat SEC foe, No. 2 Kentucky, by a final score of 5-1 on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field to advance to the semifinals of the College World Series.

After the game, coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke to the media.

"I thought it was a great ball game with tough conditions to hit. Ryan was obviously outstanding. Mason was outstanding for them," Schlossnagle said. "We just happened to get Appel's big hit to break it open a little bit and get us into scoring position. Then both Hayden and Kaeden did an awesome job of staying on the baseball, using the whole field to hit and keeping it low. It was a really tough night to hit."

Next up for Texas A&M (51-13) is a rematch with conference rival Florida (36-29), who they beat 3-2 in the opening round on Saturday. With a win tonight, the Aggies clinch a berth in the CWS finals. First pitch Wednesday is at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle recaps win vs. No. 2 Kentucky at College World Series