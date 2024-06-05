Jun 21, 2022; Omaha, NE; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle (22) celebrates the win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Charles Schwab Field. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in three years, coach Jim Schlossnagle has led the Texas A&M baseball team to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

"Congratulations to Louisiana on an awesome season and a great tournament. Coach Deggs has a great program and just honored to be on the same field with those guys and how hard they play," Schlossnagle said. "I'm really proud of our team, hitters and pitching. I think until the ninth inning we had given up three runs in however many innings that we had played up until that point (28). The ninth inning got a little ugly but I thought we pitched well. We had a hitters meeting before BP today and I thought, despite some outside factors that were really tough, our guys executed the plan awesome. I'm really, really proud of our hitters tonight. I'm excited to win the regional and move on."

The best of three series versus Oregon begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Blue Bell Park on ESPN2.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle recaps win vs. No. 23 Louisiana to reach Super Regionals