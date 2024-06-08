Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle previews Oregon matchup in NCAA Super Regionals
For the second time in three years, coach Jim Schlossnagle has led the Texas A&M baseball team to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.
The best of three series at Blue Bell Park begins Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. If necessary, a winner take all third game would be Monday.
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle previews Oregon matchup in NCAA Super Regionals