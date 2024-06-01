Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle recaps win vs. Grambling to start NCAA Regional
After the No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team began the NCAA Tournament with an 8-0 victory versus Grambling State, head coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke to the media.
"Good ballgame, it felt like it kinda unfolded about like I thought," Schlossnagle said. "I thought base running was going to play a huge role in the game for our team. I thought there were some things that we could, I don't know if you say exploit, but they have given up over 100 stolen bases on the season. So I felt like running bases was going to be a big part of the game.
"We swung the bat OK at times, I think we out-hit them 10-8. I thought that Rudis came in and got those big outs when they loaded the bases and then each guy we brought in did a nice job of doing their part. Armstrong in particular to save us some pitching for the rest of the tournament.
"All in all, a good day, weather cleared up, we had a good crowd, so excited to move on."
The Aggies play Texas tomorrow night for a berth in the Bryan-College Station Regional Final. First pitch at Blue Bell Park is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle recaps win vs. Grambling to start NCAA Regional