Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle recaps win vs. Grambling to start NCAA Regional

"Good ballgame, it felt like it kinda unfolded about like I thought," Schlossnagle said. "I thought base running was going to play a huge role in the game for our team. I thought there were some things that we could, I don't know if you say exploit, but they have given up over 100 stolen bases on the season. So I felt like running bases was going to be a big part of the game.

"We swung the bat OK at times, I think we out-hit them 10-8. I thought that Rudis came in and got those big outs when they loaded the bases and then each guy we brought in did a nice job of doing their part. Armstrong in particular to save us some pitching for the rest of the tournament.

"All in all, a good day, weather cleared up, we had a good crowd, so excited to move on."