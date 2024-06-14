Texas A&M is a clear favorite to land 2025 4-star WR out of Red Oak (TX)

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class made significant progress last weekend. Mike Elko and his impressive coaching staff hosted a long and talented list of 2025 prospects, some of whom are on the cusp of committing to the program sooner rather than later.

While 2025 five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi's recent comments regarding Elko and offensive line coach Adam Cushing made headlines, fellow 2025 four-star wide receiver Taz Williams Jr., who has been on the Aggies' radar since former head coach Jimbo Fisher offered him back in 2022.

Just days after his visit, Williams spoke to Rivals' Marshall Levenson to discuss where he stands with the Aggies after taking his first OV after several unofficial campus visits over the last year, becoming more engrained with the program culture under Mike Elko.

"Texas A&M is definitely the team to beat right now."

Texas A&M is now in great standing ahead of its July 13 commitment date, but Penn State and Alabama remain contenders.

On the field, Williams is coming off his productive 2023 junior season, during which he recorded 80 receptions, 1,251 yards, and 14 touchdowns through the air.

According to 247Sports Composite, Williams is currently ranked 277th in the 2025 cycle, 35th wide receiver, and 41st in Texas.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M is a clear favorite to land 2025 4-star WR out of Red Oak (TX)