Texas A&M center Matthew Wykoff announces he is entering the transfer portal

Texas A&M received a dose of disappointing news after center Matthew Wykoff announced that he is entering his name into the college football transfer portal, according to his social media post.

The redshirt sophomore had been the Aggies’ center for two spring football programs while making the leap into the starting role midway last season in the aftermath of an injury to Bryce Foster. Wykoff had not been a participant in the team’s current spring football program due to an undisclosed injury.

Prior to last season’s campaign, Wykoff served as the backup center to Foster and appeared in four games in the 2021 season.

I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. I am thankful for my time a A&M and the coaching I have received. I will have 3 years of eligibility left. — Matthew Wykoff (@WykoffMatthew) April 12, 2023

Best of luck to Wykoff at his next stop, and we will be rooting for you as always!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee

More Football!

Texas A&M Spring Game Headlines: Quarterback, Offensive line take center stage Texas A&M has made the Top 3 program list for 2024 3-star linebacker Tristan Jernigan Where did Devon Achane and Antonio Johnson land in Reuter's latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft?

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire