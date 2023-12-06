Texas A&M CB Tyreek Chappell will enter the transfer portal

Amid hiring new Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko, most of Texas A&M’s defense, including nearly every Aggies’ historic 2022 recruiting class member, was familiar with Elko during his four-year career as A&M’s defensive coordinator.

However, after the news that beloved defensive line coach Elijah Robinson would be leaving the program to take the defensive coordinator position at Syracuse, eleven players have now entered the transfer portal, including starting cornerback Tyreek Chappell.

As one of the more consistent players on the Aggies roster, Chappell was a three-year starter since he stepped on campus during the start of the 2021 season, and although he is slightly undersized as an outside corner, the Pennsylvania native recorded 106 tackles, 75 solo tackles, 23 pass deflections, and two interceptions from 2021-2023.

Texas A&M CB Tyreek Chappell has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. Chappell was a three-year starter in the A&M secondary. Was a freshman All-America in 2021 and started 21 games in the last two seasons. 11 Aggies have entered the portal; five of them today — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) December 6, 2023

Chappell joins defensive lineman Walter Nolen and Fadil Diggs as the starting defenders who enter the portal on Wednesday, and at this point, we could see more in the coming days.

