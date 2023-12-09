Texas A&M CB Deuce Harmon will enter the transfer portal

Amid hiring new Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko, most of Texas A&M’s defense, including nearly every Aggies’ historic 2022 recruiting class member, was familiar with Elko during his four-year career as A&M’s defensive coordinator.

However, after the news that beloved defensive line coach Elijah Robinson would be leaving the program to take the defensive coordinator position at Syracuse, eleven players have now entered the transfer portal, including starting cornerback Tyreek Chappell and now, his starting companion, sophomore cornerback Deuce Harmon entered his name on Friday afternoon.

Harmon recorded 18 tackles, 13 solo tackles, one interception, and seven pass deflections in nine games this season. Overall, Harmon was a consistent force on the outside when healthy, but due to the lack of depth and size in the secondary, he was left on an island too many times.

With both Chappell and Harmon at least considering new destinations, the Aggies’ cornerback room is paper thin, meaning Elko and new CBs coach Ishmael Aristide will need to scour the portal for quality starters to avoid a complete turnover.

BREAKING: Texas A&M CB Deuce Harmon plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 5’11 190 CB totaled 46 Tackles, 1 Forced Fumble, 8 Pass Deflections, & 2 INTs in his time with A&M Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/ZafzbIdVj7 pic.twitter.com/7GgYaXOuvr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 9, 2023

However, things may be looking up after former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee Jr. reportedly visited College Station on Friday, as the 6-3 shutdown defender would be an immediate starter in 2024.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire