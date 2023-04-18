Texas A&M CB Bobby Taylor has entered the transfer portal

Texas A&M has a very unusual relationship with the college football transfer portal, losing 30 players since late December, but also in dire need of additions to numerous position groups after its re-opening on April 15. After Bobby’s announcement, every cornerback signee in the 2022 recruiting class is officially off the roster.

Since last week, the Aggies lost center Matthew Wykoff to the portal but gained former Rice fullback and special teams ace Jerry Johnson. Well, count one more subtraction to the already enormous group of departed players, as the cornerback and noted fan favorite Bobby Taylor announced on Twitter that he will enter his name into the portal.

After missing a majority of the 2022 season due to an offseason injury, Taylor’s only recorded statistic was 1 tackle in the Aggie’s 41-27 loss to Florida, receiving minimal playing time the rest of the year. Entering spring football, Taylor’s prospects to increase his snap count in 2023 improved due to lack of depth at defensive back, but low and behold, things change in an instant, and Taylor will now be looking for other opportunities.

I’m officially entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility. — bobby taylor (@TheBobbyTaylor) April 18, 2023

Taylor isn’t just known for his untapped potential on the gridiron, but during the historic 2022 recruiting class’s inception, Bobby Taylor was credited by fans and prognosticators alike for helping assemble one of the greatest classes in recruiting history. Good luck, Bobby! We’ll all be rooting for you!

