Texas A&M OF Braden Montgomery receives positive injury update regarding his MLB future

Saturday's result of Texas A&M vs. Oregon in Game 1 of the Super Regional was the only good news for the Aggies. The 10-6 victory came at a cost, as star outfielder Braden Montgomery sustained a season-ending ankle injury after a base-running error in the bottom of the first.

While no one can be blamed for what was simply a freak incident, 3rd base coach Nolan Cain's signal to Montgomery to head home after Jackson Appel's single was a simple error that resulted in the devastating injury. However, even though the junior's post-season has ended, his MLB future ahead of the 2024 MLB Draft next month is reportedly right on track.

Just hours after A&M's victory, baseball analyst Jeremy Booth reported that Montomgery's injury was a "clean" ankle break that should heal around a month after a full recovery without lingering nerve-related issues.

Breaking: @AggieBaseball OF Braden Montgomery has a clean break of his right ankle. It is expected he will make a full recovery, and be moving around again inside of two weeks with a plan to be swinging the bat again in a couple of months.



As a projected Top 5 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, I'd expect Montgomery, as Booth stated, to be up and running to begin training in the early stages of his Major League career. Montgomery ends his Texas A&M career with 76 hits, 27 home runs, and a .322 batting average.

