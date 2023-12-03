Texas A&M bowl game: Aggies football to play Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium

Texas A&M football will conclude a 2023 college football season fraught with firings and injuries in a bowl game.

The Aggies (7-5, 4-4 in SEC play) will take on No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-4, 7-2 Big 12) in the postseason. It will mark the first time since the COVID-19-affected 2020 season that Texas A&M will play in a bowl game. That season, the Jimbo Fisher-led Aggies beat North Carolina 41-27 to put a cherry on top of a 9-1 season.

The postseason game with the Big 12-runner up Cowboys will mark the first time since the 2019 Texas Bowl that the teams have faced off. The Aggies won that game 24-21 to break a four-game losing streak in the series (which hadn't been played since the 2011 season, when both teams were still part of the Big 12).

Here's everything you need to know about the Aggies' bowl matchup vs. Oklahoma State:

What bowl game will Texas A&M play in?

Texas A&M will play No. 20 Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. CT, as announced by the bowl and football team's social media team on Sunday.

Texas A&M vs. OSU series history

The two programs will face off in a rematch of the 2019 Texas Bowl, when the Aggies shook off a rocky start to beat the No. 25 Cowboys 27-24 at NRG Stadium in Houston. That meeting marked the last time Texas A&M and Oklahoma State have faced off on the gridiron, as the Aggies win ended a four-game losing skid to the Cowboys.

Texas A&M still leads the series with an all-time record of 18-9 against Oklahoma State, and is 3-1 when the games are played at a neutral site.

The 2023 edition of the Texas Bowl will mark the fourth time the Aggies have participated in the event. The Aggies beat Northwestern in 2011 and Oklahoma State in 2019, but fell to Kansas State in a 33-28 loss during the 2016 Texas Bowl.

