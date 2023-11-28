Texas A&M Basketball stays pat in newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Texas A&M Basketball played one of their best games under head coach Buzz Williams in quite some time, coming back from a 21-point deficit against Iowa State in the ESPN Invitational Consolation round on Sunday to defeat the Cyclones 73-69, all while missing two key starters in senior forward Henry Coleman III, and senior guard Tyrece Radford.

Sitting at an impressive 6-1 on the year, the Aggies will now travel to face Virginia in Charlottesville on Wednesday as just another game in their already tough schedule to prepare for the gauntlet that is SEC play in early January.

On Monday, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released its updated men’s basketball poll. The Aggies stayed put at No. 13 after sustaining their first loss against FAU. Texas A&M is the third-highest ranked SEC team below Kentucky (No. 12) and Tennessee (No. 11).

Outside of Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Tennesse, Alabama (No. 20) and the surprise team in the SEC thus far, the undefeated Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 22) fill out the rankings, perfectly representing the conference for its dominance on the court.

Texas A&M will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to face the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The game will air on ESPN2 at 6:15 CT.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire