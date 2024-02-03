Texas A&M Basketball stay put in newest ESPN Bracketology update

Texas A&M (12-8, 3-4 SEC) is in usual midseason form, reeling after a disappointing loss to Ole Miss last Saturday to drop below .500 in conference play while receiving news on Friday afternoon that veteran point guard Tyrece “Boots” Radford was arrested from a charge dating back to last December.

Facing the ascending Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon inside Reed Arena, this is essentially a must-win for a team on the brink of following out of ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s bracket, currently sitting among seven teams “on the bubble,” staying back in said bracket after last weekend’s home loss to the Rebels.

Essentially wasting five of star guard Wade Taylor IV’s 30-plus point games this season, the Aggies are shooting hot an anemic 39% from the field, ranking 343rd nationally and 344th in 3-point field goal percentage at 26.7%. While it really can’t get any worse, it’s up to head coach Buzz Williams to either make changes to the lineup or adjust the offense accordingly to aid efficiency and prevent excessive 3-point attempts when the shots aren’t falling.

Texas A&M will host Florida inside Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 3. The game will air at 3:00 p.m. CT. and will air on ESPN2.

