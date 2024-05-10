Texas A&M basketball will continue under head coach Buzz Williams, who is entering his fifth season at the helm with plenty of talent at his disposal, led by senior guard Wade Taylor IV, who led the Aggies in nearly every category last season.

This offseason, Williams has impressed with his utilization of the transfer portal, adding three veterans with plenty to offer on both sides of the ball, including former SMU guard Zhuric Phelps, who will look to help replace the paint production that veteran guard Tyrece Radford provided during his lengthy career with the program.

After playing one of the toughest schedules in the country last season, Williams is looking to up the ante in 2024, already set to compete in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, and, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Aggies will also face a home-and-home matchup with the always competitive UFC Knights.

During UCF's first season in the Big 12, the Knights finished 17-16 and received an invitation to the NIT but failed to win a game. However, head coach Johnny Dawkins has proven his worth going into his ninth season with the program.

https://twitter.com/jonrothstein/status/1788240137962307979?s=61&t=H8r2evJOsslHbQOUMQteLw

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M basketball has scheduled an intriguing home-and-home opponent