Texas A&M Basketball projected as a Top 10 seed in newest NCAA Bracketology update

Texas A&M Basketball (12-7, 3-3 SEC) has had an interesting start to the 2023-2024 season, relying on rebounding and shutdown (for the most part) defense, while the Aggies have shot an underwhelming 39% from the field, 26.5% from beyond the air, and even more surprisingly, just 70% from the free throw line.

However, A&M has now won two in a row after a 1-3 start in SEC play and has a chance to move up the standings further after hosting Ole Miss (16-3, 3-3) on Saturday night. Coming off one of the toughest non-conference in the country, the Aggies fared quite well, already earning four Quad 1 victories, including wins over No. 6 Kentucky and the 24th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones.

This week, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his newest bracket update, predicting that if the Aggies continue their winning ways through SEC play, a Top 10 seed is in their future, and are currently positioned as an 8-seed taking on 9-seed Villanova in the Midwest bracket.

Senior forward Julius Marble still has yet to play in a single game this season as he continues to deal with a cryptic “University process,” providing an opening for sophomore forward Solomon Washington to continue improving in his absence.

