Texas A&M Basketball is a no show in the newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Texas A&M Basketball took a notable step back last weekend after falling to LSU 68-53 inside a packed Reed Arena, shooting an abysmal 25% from the field and 17% from 3-point in one of the worst performances under head coach Buzz Williams since the Aggies home loss to Wofford last season.

Playing one of the most demanding non-conference schedules in the country, the Aggies may have lost more than won, but they stayed competitive and gave themselves a chance to win, including almost defeating the 3rd-ranked Houston Cougars, ultimately falling 70-66.

Interestingly enough, the Aggies have only two to three fewer losses than the rest of the Top 25. Still, due to consecutive losses to Memphis and Houston before the Christmas break, it looks like A&M will need further to prove their worth after last Saturday’s major debacle. With Tuesday’s road trip against 16th-ranked Auburn up next, it doesn’t get any easier moving forward.

On Tuesday, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released its updated men’s basketball poll. The Aggies are now completely out of the standings, receiving zero votes for the first time all season. Here are the complete Top 25 rankings:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 14-1 788 (21) – 2 Houston 14-0 762 (10) +1 3 Kansas 13-1 754 (1) -1 4 UConn 13-2 685 – 5 Tennessee 11-3 661 – 6 Kentucky 11-2 628 – 7 North Carolina 11-3 592 +2 8 Arizona 12-3 556 +2 9 Oklahoma 13-1 490 +2 10 Illinois 11-3 455 -2 11 Duke 11-3 446 +2 12 Marquette 11-4 428 -5 13 Memphis 13-2 410 +2 14 Baylor 12-2 378 +4 15 Wisconsin 11-3 341 +6 16 Auburn 12-2 301 +8 17 BYU 12-2 251 -5 18 Colorado State 13-2 221 -4 19 San Diego State 13-2 198 +8 20 Creighton 11-4 147 +6 21 Gonzaga 11-4 146 +4 22 Clemson 11-3 133 -6 23 Utah State 14-1 77 – 23 Ole Miss 13-1 77 -4 25 Florida Atlantic 11-4 58 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 James Madison; No. 22 Texas; No. 23 Providence;

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 55; Nevada 45; Cincinnati 36; Iowa State 33; Dayton 33; James Madison 32; Grand Canyon 30; Miami (FL) 24; TCU 23; Wake Forest 21; Texas Tech 18; Ohio State 12; Seton Hall 11; Alabama 9; St. John’s 8; Providence 7; Michigan State 7; Indiana State 5; South Carolina 3; Princeton 2; Villanova 1; Northwestern 1; New Mexico 1;

Texas A&M will travel to Alabama to take on the 16th-ranked Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2.

