Texas A&M Basketball is a no show in the newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Texas A&M Basketball took a notable step back last weekend after falling to LSU 68-53 inside a packed Reed Arena, shooting an abysmal 25% from the field and 17% from 3-point in one of the worst performances under head coach Buzz Williams since the Aggies home loss to Wofford last season.
Playing one of the most demanding non-conference schedules in the country, the Aggies may have lost more than won, but they stayed competitive and gave themselves a chance to win, including almost defeating the 3rd-ranked Houston Cougars, ultimately falling 70-66.
Interestingly enough, the Aggies have only two to three fewer losses than the rest of the Top 25. Still, due to consecutive losses to Memphis and Houston before the Christmas break, it looks like A&M will need further to prove their worth after last Saturday’s major debacle. With Tuesday’s road trip against 16th-ranked Auburn up next, it doesn’t get any easier moving forward.
On Tuesday, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released its updated men’s basketball poll. The Aggies are now completely out of the standings, receiving zero votes for the first time all season. Here are the complete Top 25 rankings:
A look at the complete Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
14-1
788 (21)
–
2
Houston
14-0
762 (10)
+1
3
Kansas
13-1
754 (1)
-1
4
UConn
13-2
685
–
5
11-3
661
–
6
Kentucky
11-2
628
–
7
11-3
592
+2
8
Arizona
12-3
556
+2
9
13-1
490
+2
10
Illinois
11-3
455
-2
11
Duke
11-3
446
+2
12
Marquette
11-4
428
-5
13
Memphis
13-2
410
+2
14
Baylor
12-2
378
+4
15
11-3
341
+6
16
12-2
301
+8
17
BYU
12-2
251
-5
18
Colorado State
13-2
221
-4
19
San Diego State
13-2
198
+8
20
Creighton
11-4
147
+6
21
Gonzaga
11-4
146
+4
22
11-3
133
-6
23
Utah State
14-1
77
–
23
Ole Miss
13-1
77
-4
25
Florida Atlantic
11-4
58
-8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 James Madison; No. 22 Texas; No. 23 Providence;
Others Receiving Votes
Texas 55; Nevada 45; Cincinnati 36; Iowa State 33; Dayton 33; James Madison 32; Grand Canyon 30; Miami (FL) 24; TCU 23; Wake Forest 21; Texas Tech 18; Ohio State 12; Seton Hall 11; Alabama 9; St. John’s 8; Providence 7; Michigan State 7; Indiana State 5; South Carolina 3; Princeton 2; Villanova 1; Northwestern 1; New Mexico 1;
Texas A&M will travel to Alabama to take on the 16th-ranked Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2.
