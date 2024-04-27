Texas A&M basketball is hosting former standout SMU guard this weekend

After missing out on several transfer portal targets this offseason, Texas A&M head basketball coach Buzz Williams has continued to search for the replacement of outgoing veteran guard Tyrece Radford heading into the 2024-2025 season.

Williams has already done an impressive job this month after adding former Nebraska guard CJ Welcher and former Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne in the last two weeks, as Payne is coming off his best season yet with the Gophers, averaging 10 points and six rebounds per contest.

However, former Oregon State guard Jordan Pope, who was a finalist to land with the Aggies last week, chose rival Texas on Wednesday afternoon. Still, this led Williams to contact a well-known veteran guard out of Dallas, Texas.

On Friday night, Jaxson Callaway (AggiesToday) revealed that Texas A&M is scheduled to host former SMU guard Zhuric Phelps for a visit through Saturday. As one of the top scorers and notable defenders last season, Phelps averaged an impressive 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and two steals in 2023. Phelps looks like a perfect fit for Williams' system with one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.

