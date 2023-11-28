Texas A&M Basketball drops In newest AP Top 25 Poll

Sitting at an impressive 6-1 on the year, Texas A&M Basketball is coming off one of its most impressive comeback victories in several seasons, defeating Iowa State 73-69 after being down 21 points in the first half in the ESPN Invitational Consolation Round.

Sustaining the first loss of the year to the 13th-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls in the tourney, injuries to starting forward Henry Coleman III and senior guard Tyrece Radford hindered the Aggies’ offensive production, as their collective status still hangs in the balance ahead of Wednesday’s road test vs. Virginia.

However, against the Cyclones, it was sophomore forward Solomon Washington who had a breakout game, scoring a game-high 18 points, including 3-4 from beyond the arc, while star junior guard Wade Taylor IV, despite shooting 0-6 from three, netting 14 points, and hit several key shots late in the second half.

On Monday, the Associated Press released its updated men’s basketball poll. The Aggies dropped two spots to No. 14 after falling to FAU, a loss that the NCAA Selection Committee will likely see as a wash due to Coleman and Radford’s injuries. Texas A&M is the third-highest ranked SEC team below Kentucky (No. 12) and Tennessee (No. 10).

Outside of Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Tennessee, Alabama (No. 23) and the surprise team in the SEC thus far, the undefeated Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 21) fill out the rankings, perfectly representing the conference for its dominance on the court.

Texas A&M will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to face the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The game will air on ESPN2 at 6:15 CT.

