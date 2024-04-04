Once ahead, no. 3 Texas A&M (26-3, 6-3 SEC) rose in the polls after sweeping the Auburn Tigers last weekend, tied for the best record in college baseball with top-ranked Arkansas and 2nd-ranked Clemson.

Sporting one of the most talented rosters in the country, it's been the play of former Stanford outfielder Braden Montgomery, who leads the country in RBI (51) and is currently second in home runs with 17 through 29 games. While the offense has been humming lately, the starting pitching has consistently done its job.

This weekend, the Aggies will face No. 22 South Carolina inside Founders Field, looking to earn a second consecutive sweep and move up in the SEC standings. On Thursday, head coach Jim Schlossnagle revealed the starting pitchers for Game 1-3 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Game 1 — Ryan Prager: 5-0, 2.21 ERA, 51 strikeouts

Game 2 — Tanner Jones: 2-1, 4.87 ERA, 23 strikeouts

Game 3 — Justin Lamkin: 2-0, 2.41 ERA, 46 strikeouts

Game 1 vs. South Carolina will start at 6:00 p.m. CT. and will air on SEC Network+

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball's starting pitching rotation vs. South Carolina has been announced