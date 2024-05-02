Texas A&M (39-6, 15-6 SEC) remains undefeated in mid-week games after defeating Tarleton State 10-6 on Tuesday night. Former Michigan second baseman Ted Burton hit his fifth home run in the last four games. In contrast, Jace LaViolette hit his 23rd home run on the season.

Within the victory, the Aggies have now crossed the 100-homerun mark for only the 2nd time in program history, a testament to head coach Jim Schlossnagle and his impressive coaching staff's work last offseason to both acquire and develop talent at the plate.

The Aggies are in second place in the SEC West standings, just a conference win below the Arkansas Razorbacks. Both programs are tied with 39 wins on the year. This weekend, the Aggies will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers, who have now won two consecutive conference series while simultaneously climbing up the standings to fifth place in the West.

On Thursday, Schlossnagle released the starting pitching rotation for the series, but for a second straight weekend, the Game 3 starter is "to be determined."

Game 1 (Friday): Ryan Prager (10-1, 80 SO, 2.59 ERA)

Game 2 (Saturday): Justin Lamkin (8-4, 59 SO, 4.47 ERA)

Game 3 (Sunday): TBD

Note: Jim Schlossnagle noted that Tanner Jones (9-1, 34 SO, 6.75 ERA) will likely start Game 3 if called upon.

Game 1 of No. 1-ranked Texas A&M vs. LSU will air on ESPN2/SEC Network on Friday, May 3.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball's pitching rotation vs. LSU has been announced