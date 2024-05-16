Showing remarkable resilience, Texas A&M (42-10. 17-10 SEC) bounced back on Sunday against the Ole Miss Rebels, delivering a 6-0 shutout win. This victory, just a week after a tough loss to LSU, is a testament to the team's unwavering spirit.

Wasting Ryan Prager's ten-strikeout performance on Friday night, Justin Lamkin took the bump on Saturday only to give up five runs in 1.2 innings. The Rebels put up double-digit runs in a 10-2 blowout over the visitors to take the series, as the Aggies looked confused and borderline uninspired.

However, sophomore lefty Shane Sdao made his first start of the season on Sunday, setting career highs in strikeouts (7) and hits allowed (3) while earning Co-SEC Player of the Week honors in the process. He deserves most of the credit for the 6-0 victory.

This weekend, the No. 4-ranked Aggies will finish out the regular season against the visiting No. 2-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (42-10, 19-8 SEC), as head coach Jim Schlossnagle's squad still has a shot at the SEC West title with a sweep this weekend. Ahead of Game 1 on Thursday, here is the starting pitching lineup:

Game 1 (Friday): Ryan Prager (8-1, 95 SO, 2.71 ERA)

Game 2 (Saturday): TBA

Game 3 (Sunday): Shane Sdao (4-1, 46 SO, 2.03 ERA)

Texas A&M returns to Blue Bell Park to take on Arkansas. Game 1 is set for Thursday, May 16, and will air at 7:00 p.m. CT. on ESPN2.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M Baseball's pitching lineup vs. Arkansas has been announced