Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Jack Bell (1) and shortstop Ali Camarillo (2) celebrate after defeating the Florida Gators to make it to the championship at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

And then there were two. Texas A&M and Tennessee will battle it out to see who will end the college baseball season as the top team in the nation. For the majority of the year, both teams maintained a top 5 ranking, winning games in all manner of ways.

One of the most remarkable stories of the season is the Aggies' pitching. From a 2023 season where they set the team record in walks, they've made a complete turnaround in 2024, breaking the program strikeout record. This unexpected shift adds an element of unpredictability to the game.

This game will be a battle of the Titans, with the winner claiming the national championship and SEC bragging rights leading into next season. Below is the Moneyline via DraftKings

Texas A&M: +140

Tennessee: -180

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee's best-of-three series will begin on Saturday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. CT and air on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee College World Series Finals betting line