Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee final score: Aggies hold off Vols for College World Series Game 1 win

Texas A&M baseball is one game away — perhaps two — from achieving a historic first for the program.

With two victories over the No. 1 national seed Tennessee baseball team in the College World Series championship series, the No. 3 seed Aggies will have won the program's first CWS title. And Jim Schlossnagle's team earned the first in a 9-5 upset of the Vols on Sunday in a game that stretched nearly four hours.

Texas A&M never trailed in the game, due in part to a leadoff home run from Gavin Grahovac to put the Aggies on the board, 1-0. They added an insurance run in the inning to go up 2-0 before allowing Tennessee to get one back in the bottom of the second.

But it was a five-run inning in the top of the third — spurred by two errors by the Volunteers — helped blow the game open. Kaeden Kent, whose heroics helped the Aggies reach this stage in the first place, added two more runs with a two-RBI home run in the seventh inning to give Texas A&M all the runs they'd need to win.

Not to suggest it was easy for Schlossnagle and Co.: The Vols scored three runs off back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Aggies' lead to 9-5. It was at that point that Texas A&M resorted to reliever Evan Aschenbeck for the final eight outs of the game. He delivered emphatically, striking out seven of the 10 batters he faced.

With that, check out all the scores, updates and highlights from Game 1 of the College World Series championship series:

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee score: Aggies 9, Vols 5

Teams 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Texas A&M 2 0 5 0 0 0 2 0 0 Tennessee 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0 0

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee updates, highlights

All times CT

Final: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

Bottom of the ninth inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

10:36 p.m.: Aschenbeck gets Tears swinging, and that'll do it! Aggies take Game 1, 9-5!

10:35 p.m.: Aschenbeck has a 2-0 lead.

10:34 p.m.: Tears up next for Tennessee.

10:34 p.m.: Aschenbeck gets him with a down-and-in pitch for the second out of the inning. Seventh out, sixth strikeout of the game for him.

10:32 p.m.: Ensley's up next — he's 3 for 4 at the plate tonight.

10:31 p.m.: Dreiling gets his fourth hit of the night to advance Amick to third on a single. Vols have runners on the corner with one out.

10:29 p.m.: Amick delivers a single into left field to give the Vols a little more wiggle room. Dreiling's up, and his last at-bat was very good for the Vols.

10:28 p.m.: Aschenbeck gets strikeout No. 5 on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. Got Burke looking.

10:27 p.m.: Burke has gotten at least a piece of it on several straight pitches. He faces a full count.

10:25 p.m.: Aschenbeck starts with a strike vs. Burke. Here we go.

10:23 p.m.: Tennessee will bat 2-3-4 in the order with Burke, Amick and Dreiling.

Top of the ninth inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

10:22 p.m.: No repeat performance for Kent, who flies out to Tears for the last out of the inning.

10:21 p.m.: Kent's back up to bat. His last plate appearance saw him launch a two-run homer.

10:20 p.m.: Camarillo strikes out next. Texas A&M down to possibly its last out.

10:17 p.m.: Sorrell leads off the ninth with a strikeout. Aggies with two outs left before needing to close out the final frame.

Bottom of the eighth inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

10:14 p.m.: That was an efficient inning for Aschenbeck, who rounds out the eighth with a Moore strikeout. The Aggies will have one more inning to pad its lead before they'll look to him, potentially, one last time.

10:12 p.m.: Next up, Aschenbeck gets Stark to fly out.

10:11 p.m.: Three batters faced, three Ks for Aschenbeck, who gets Bargo reaching.

10:10 p.m.: Bargo leads off for the Vols.

Top of the eighth inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

10:07 p.m.: Texas A&M is retired in order. Aggies need to fend of the Vols for two more frames.

10:03 p.m.: Appel gets a nice hit into right field, and it looks like Bargo misplays it until he makes a circus grab for the first out. Texas A&M's challenge of the call fails, and the Aggies will have no more for the game.

10:01 p.m.: Tenessee brings out Dylan Loy in the top of the eighth, trying to keep the Aggies' lead to four runs.

Bottom of the seventh inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

10 p.m.: And just like that, Aschenbeck gets Texas A&M out of the inning, striking out Kavares Tears and Curley in short order.

9:59 p.m.: Schlossnagle tries to put the kibosh on the Vols run, bringing out closer Evan Aschenbeck.

9:52 p.m.: Rudis allows a solo home run to Ensley, the first batter he faces in relief. Vols cut Texas A&M's lead to 9-5.

9:49 p.m.: Stewart's night is done. Brad Rudis is entering in relief.

9:48 p.m.: Tennessee with some signs of life, as Dreiling knocks a two-run home run over the right field fence. Aggies still lead 9-4.

9:44 p.m.: Stewart walks Amick.

9:40 p.m.: Stewart gets the first out of the inning after striking out Burke. He has been effective in relief of Prager so far.

Top of the seventh inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 2

9:41 p.m.: LaViolette grounds out to first base to end the inning.

9:38 p.m.: Chestnut pops up to the shortstop before Grahovac strikes out. LaViolette coming up with two outs, looking for his first hit of the night.

9:32 p.m.: Kent gives Texas A&M more insurance, as he smacks a two-run home run to extend the Aggies' lead 9-2. The son of former MLB MVP Jeff Kent is 3 for 4 with four RBIs on the night and has been an unsung hero for Texas A&M during the postseason.

9:30 p.m.: Camarillo draws a leadoff walk to kick off the seventh inning.

Bottom of the sixth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

9:23 p.m.: Sure looked like Moore swung on that, but the first base umpire rules a check swing (just ask Florida State fans how they feel about that). One pitch later, he grounds out to Camarillo at shortstop to end the inning.

9:22 p.m.: Burton clears the railing in pursuit of a foul ball, almost like he didn't see it. He appears to be no worse for wear and is back on the field for the Aggies. Moore has a 1-2 count.

9:22 p.m.: Moore laces one foul down the first base line, where it bounces not so harmlessly off a fan's outstretched hands.

9:20 p.m.: Stewart gets a 2-0 lead vs. Cal Stark but ends up walking him to bring Moore back up at the top of the order.

9:17 p.m.: Stewart gets Dalton Bargo with a 93 mph fastball. Two outs for the Vols.

9:15 p.m.: Curley flies out to Sorrell in left field, though it did look as if it might land in no man's land between left, center and shortstop.

9:14 p.m.: Stewart opens the inning with a strike down main street vs. Curley.

Top of the sixth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

9:12 p.m.: Sorrell smokes one to right field on the first pitch, directly into the waiting glove of Reese Chapman. Aggies leave two on as we head to the bottom of the sixth.

9:11 p.m.: Burton hits a slow roller down the third base line and reaches on an infield single. No one was close enough to field it, leaving runners on the corners for the Aggies.

9:09 p.m.: Andrew Behnke comes in for Tennessee and promptly strikes out Schott for out No. 2.

9:04 p.m.: LaViolette flies out to left field to lead off the inning. Appel then draws a walk and steals second base.

9:02 p.m.: Marcus Phillips enters to pitch for the Vols.

Bottom of the fifth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

8:57 p.m.: Stewart with a big strikeout, getting Ensley looking in a full count. Stewart looking to strand runners on first and second with two outs.

8:54 p.m.: Stewart bounces back and strikes out Dreiling looking. Aggies with one out in the fifth.

8:50 p.m.: Stewart enters and walks Amick to put runners on first and second with no outs.

8:44 p.m.: Prager allows a leadoff double to Burke, and it appears his day is done. Josh Stewart coming in relief. Prager's final line: Two runs on eight hits across four innings with six strikeouts.

Top of the fifth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

8:40 p.m.: Grahovac strikes out to end the inning. Game still at 7-2.

8:36 p.m.: Chestnut singles, but Aggies don't score following the Camarillo out. Texas A&M with runners on second and third, with Chestnut advancing to second on the Tennessee throwing error.

8:33 p.m.: Camarillo gets caught trying to advance to third for the second out of the inning. Poor baserunning mistake for the Aggies.

8:30 p.m.: Aggies with runners on first and second with one out after singles by Camarillo and Kent. One out in the fifth.

Bottom of the fourth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

8:23 p.m.: Prager strands a runner at second after striking out Stark and forcing a ground out. Prager has done his job through four innings.

8:17 p.m.: Prager with a really nice play for the first out of the inning, fielding a ground ball near the third-base line before rifling an out to first base.

8:15 p.m.: Prager allows a leadoff single to Curley.

Top of the fourth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

8:12 p.m.: Wow, what a play by Kaveras. Burton smacks a deep liner to center, but Kaveras dives and catches it to save a run. Aggies can't score in the fourth.

8:10 p.m.: Two-out rally? Schott doubles to right center on a 1-1 count in the fourth inning.

8:08 p.m.: Appel grounds out to pitcher for the second out of the inning.

8:06 p.m.: LaViolette strikes out to lead off the fourth inning. Causey hasn't been effective so far but has shown the ability to miss bats with five strikeouts already.

Bottom of the third inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

8:01 p.m.: Prager strands runners on first and second after striking out Tears to end the inning. Pitching with a lead at its finest.

7:59 p.m.: Prager can't get out of the inning, as Ensley singles to left field to score Dreiling Burke from second.

7:58 p.m.: Dreiling singles up the middle to put Vols runners on first and second with two outs. Prager needs to get out of another jam.

7:55 p.m.: Burke singles off Prager, but Prager rebounds to strike out Amick for the second out of the inning. Two big strikeouts this inning.

7:52 p.m.: Prager strikes out Moore to start the third inning.

Top of the third inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 1

7:48 p.m.: What an inning for Texas A&M, as Kent singles to right to score Camarillo and Sorrell. Aggies lead 7-1 in the third.

7:47 p.m.: Aggies add another run anyway, as Sorrell singles to right field to score Schott. Camarillo then reaches on a throwing error by Amick, which advances Burton all the way home. Texas A&M running it up now.

7:46 p.m.: Burton reaches on a fielder's choice to first base, but Tennessee is able to throw out Appel at home. Texas A&M challenges the call, but the out is confirmed.

7:43 p.m.: Schott singles up the middle to score LaViolette from second, with Appel advancing to third.

7:40 p.m.: Appel singles to the pitcher to put runners on first and second.

7:35 p.m.: LaViolette draws a walk to lead off the inning.

Bottom of the second inning: Texas A&M 2, Tennessee 1

7:29 p.m.: Prager works out of the jam after forcing the fly out and the line out to end the inning. Texas A&M limits the damage in the second.

7:27 p.m.: Prager forces Tears to foul out, but Curley singles up the middle to score Dreiling from third. Tennessee gets a run back.

7:24 p.m.: Texas A&M with some trouble in the second, as Tennessee gets back-to-back runners on to lead off the inning on a pair of singles.

Top of the second inning: Texas A&M 2, Tennessee 0

7:18 p.m.: Grahovac grounds out to the pitcher to end the inning. Aggies having trouble with Causey since he entered.

7:13 p.m.: Causey has been outstanding in relief, with four strikeouts already through 1 and 1/3 innings. He starts the second with back-to-back strikeouts of Kent and Chestnut.

Bottom of the first inning: Texas A&M 2, Tennessee 0

7:10 p.m.: Prager strikes out 3-hole hitter Billy Amick to retire the Vols in order. Great start for the left-hander.

7:06 p.m.: Prager with a comfortable start, as he gets Brock Burke to strike out for the second out of the inning. Prager is dialed in early.

7:02 p.m.: Prager forces Tennessee leadoff hitter Christian Moore to pop up to shortstop to start the night. That's a big out, as Moore has been red hot in the CWS.

Top of the first inning: Texas A&M 2, Tennessee 0

6:58 p.m.: Camarillo strikes out swinging for the final out of the inning, stranding two in scoring position, but the Aggies land an early combo to take a 2-0 lead.

6:57 p.m.: Sorrell steals second best, his ninth of the season, to put two runners in scoring position for the Aggies. Ali Camarillo is up to bat.

6:56 p.m.: And there's an RBI single from Sorrell! He hooks it into right-center field to score Appel and advance Schott to third. Aggies lead 2-0!

6:54 p.m.: And Burton strikes out swinging. Caden Sorrell's up next.

6:54 p.m.: AJ Causey's up to get the Vols out of the jam. He'll face Ted Burton to start.

6:50 p.m.: Dean Curley is given the error as Schott reaches. Tony Vitello has seen enough and is taking Stamos out.

6:49 p.m.: Hayden Schott hits a come-backer to the pitching mound, and it takes a high hop allowing Appel to advance to third. The Aggies have runners on the corners.

6:46 p.m.: And now a double from Jackson Appel! The Aggies have a leadoff home run and a double in their first three at-bats.

6:44 p.m.: Jace LaViolette flies out to left field for out No. 1.

6:42 p.m.: How about Grahovac? The freshman starts off the game with a bang, giving the Aggies a 1-0 lead on the solo home run to right field.

6:40 p.m.: Grahovac stepping into the batter's box to lead the game off. Here we go.

Pregame

6:27 p.m.: Fellow SEC opponent Charlie Condon from Georgia was just named the 2024 Golden Spikes Award winner, which honors the best amateur baseball player in the country. The announcement was made in Omaha just before the CWS final.

6:26 p.m.: First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. CT.

6:13 p.m.: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is at the ballpark for game one between two in-conference rivals:

Saturday night in Omaha with @AggieBaseball and @Vol_Baseball for the National Championship! pic.twitter.com/JyCtjfmUmB — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) June 22, 2024

6:10 p.m.: Tennessee giving the ball to left-hander Chris Stamos for Game 1.

6 p.m.: Texas A&M star outfielder Jace LaViolette is, as expected, in the lineup for the Aggies. He injured his hamstring earlier in the CWS against Kentucky but played through the ailment in the semifinals against Florida.

5:55 p.m.: Here's Texas A&M's starting lineup, with Ryan Prager starting on the mound:

1. 3B Gavin Grohovac

2. RF Jace LaViolette

3. C Jackson Appel

4. DH Hayden Schott

5. 1B Ted Burton

6. LF Caden Sorrell

7. SS AJ Camarillo

8. 2B Kaedon Kent

9. CF Travis Chestnut

5:17 p.m.: Here's a look at Texas A&M's sendoff for the team as the Aggies headed to the field. It's safe to assume the Texas A&M fan base will show out in full force:

4:07 p.m.: Texas A&M fans have packed the Aggies' hotel before they head out to the stadium. Here's a look:

Texas A&M baseball’s team hotel is WILD in preparation for the team’s send off pic.twitter.com/0UfLwBXCgi — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 22, 2024

There are A LOT of Texas A&M fans here inside and outside of Hilton Omaha as the Aggie baseball team heads to Charles Schwab Field for game one of the College World Series Finals. pic.twitter.com/MshIT3s5SO — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 22, 2024

2:40 p.m.: An interesting stat for Texas A&M: The Aggies had not made a national championship in football, baseball or basketball since 1939 until now.

2:16 p.m.: Another hype video, but Tennessee edition:

2:14 p.m.: Texas A&M released a hype video ahead of game one of the national championship series:

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee on today?

Game 1 of the CWS championship series will air on ESPN. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (color analyst), Chris Burke (color analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) will broadcast the game.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app (with a cable login), ESPN+ and Fubo, the last of which carries the ESPN family of network and offers a free trial.

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday June 22

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Game 1 of the College World Series between Texas A&M and Tennessee is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT from Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday at noon CT

Spread : Tennessee (-1.5)

Over/under: 11.5 runs

Moneyline: Tennessee (-185) | Texas A&M (+140)

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Below is Texas A&M's postseason schedule. For the Aggies' full 2024 college baseball schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: (3) Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Saturday, June 1: (3) Texas A&M 4, Texas 1 (11 innings)

Sunday, June 2: (3) Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: (3) Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9: (3) Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

College World Series

Saturday, June 15: (3) Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Monday, June 17: (3) Texas A&M 5, (2) Kentucky 1

Wednesday, June 19: (3) Texas A&M 6, Florida 0

CWS championship series

Saturday, June 22: (3) Texas A&M vs. (1) Tennessee

Sunday, June 23: (1) Tenessee vs. (3) Texas A&M

Monday, June 24*: (3) Texas A&M vs. (1) Tennessee

* If necessary

