Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from College World Series Game 3

It's win or go home for Texas A&M baseball in the College World Series.

It all comes down to Monday night for the No. 3 nationally seeded Aggies as they take on No. 1 Tennessee with the national championship on the line.

Texas A&M won Game 1 of the CWS final 9-4 in Omaha, Nebraska, before falling 4-1 on Sunday afternoon to force the if-necessary game on Monday. The Aggies will turn to left-hander Justin Lamkin for the final game, with top relievers Josh Stewart and Evan Aschenbeck also likely available.

The Aggies held a 1-0 lead until the seventh inning on Sunday, when reliever Kaiden Wilson allowed a two-run home run to Dylan Dreiling to give Tennessee a 2-1 lead. The Vols then extended their lead to 4-1 in the eighth inning after Cal Stark hit a two-run home run of his own.

The winner of Monday's game will also make history, as both programs are looking for their first-ever national championship in baseball.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from Game 3 of the CWS final:

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee score: Aggies 0, Vols 0

Teams 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Texas A&M — — — — — — — — — Tennessee — — — — — — — — —

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee live updates, highlights

This section will be updated. All times Central.

Bottom 1st inning: Tennessee 1, Texas A&M 0

6:25 p.m.: Lamkin battles back and gets Billy Amick to fly out to center field. Aggies with one out in the first inning.

6:24 p.m.: Lamkin allows a single to Brock Burke. Not the best start for the Aggies pitcher.

6:18 p.m.: Tough start for Texas A&M, as Lamkin allows a leadoff home run to Christian Moore. Vols lead 1-0 early.

Top 1st inning: Texas A&M 0, Tennessee 0

6:14 p.m.: Quick inning for Texas A&M, as Grahovac, LaViolette and Appel go down in order. Sechrist struck out LaViolette on a full count.

6:11 p.m.: Sechrist fires a strike and we're underway.

Pregame

6:10 p.m.: Tennessee wearing its black alternate jerseys again.

5:43 p.m.: Less than 20 minutes until scheduled first pitch. Here's a video of the Aggies warming up for the final game of the season:

5:01 p.m.: Left-hander Zander Sechrist is starting for Tennessee. He holds a 5-1 record with a 3.22 ERA this season.

5 p.m.: Here's Texas A&M's lineup for Game 3 with Justin Lamkin getting the start.

1. 3B Gavin Grahovac

2. RF Jace LaViolette

3. C Jackson Appel

4. DH Hayden Schott

5. 1B Ted Burton

6. LF Caden Sorrell

7. SS Ali Camarillo

8. 2B Kaeden Kent

9. CF Travis Chestnut

4:38 p.m.: Texas A&M has arrived at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha for one last time.

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee on today?

Game 3 of the CWS final will air live on ESPN, with streaming options available on the ESPN app (via a cable login), ESPN+ or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee start time

Date: Monday, June 24

Time: 6 p.m. CT

First pitch for Game 3 of the College World Series final is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, June 24

Spread: Tennessee (-1.5)

Over/under: 10.5 runs

Moneyline: Tennessee (-250) | Texas A&M (+185)

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Below is Texas A&M's postseason schedule. For the Aggies' full 2024 college baseball schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: (3) Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Saturday, June 1: (3) Texas A&M 4, Texas 1 (11 innings)

Sunday, June 2: (3) Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: (3) Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9: (3) Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

College World Series

Saturday, June 15: (3) Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Monday, June 17: (3) Texas A&M 5, (2) Kentucky 1

Wednesday, June 19: (3) Texas A&M 6, Florida 0

CWS championship series

Saturday, June 22: (3) Texas A&M 9, (1) Tennessee 5 (TAMU leads 1-0)

Sunday, June 23: (1) Tennessee 4, (3) Texas A&M 1 (CWS tied 1-1)

Monday, June 24: (3) Texas A&M vs. (1) Tennessee

