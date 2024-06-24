Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee College World Series Game 3 betting line

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers second baseman Christian Moore (1) steals second base ahead of the tag from Texas A&M Aggies shortstop Ali Camarillo (2) during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

With the College World Series locked up one a piece, the national title will all come down to game three. Texas A&M and Tennessee showed some resilience in the games they won and both teams have also left an unacceptable number of runners on base while in scoring position.

Monday night will probably come down to which team can make the least number of errors and which bullpen can keep the traffic off the bases late in the game. Whatever happens one of these teams will bring home the first national title for their program.

Below is the Moneyline for the game via DraftKings

Texas A&M: +185

Tennessee: -245

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee will wrap up the series on Monday, June 24, at 6:00 p.m. CT and air on ESPN.

