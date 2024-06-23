Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from College World Series Game 2

Texas A&M baseball is one win away from history.

The No. 3 Aggies (53-13) are looking for their first-ever national championship win after beating No. 1 Tennessee 9-5 in Game 1 of the College World Series final on Saturday night. With a win, Texas A&M would also become the seventh team to go undefeated in the postseason since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1999.

The Aggies have been impressive in the CWS despite playing without star outfielder Braden Montgomery, who suffered a season-ending injury against Oregon in the super regionals. Texas A&M's home-run leader, Jace LaViolette, is also battling a hamstring injury, while Hayden Schott is playing with a torn meniscus. Even typical No. 2 starter Shane Sdao is out for the season with an arm injury, depleting the Aggies' pitching depth.

Ace Ryan Prager did his job on Saturday, going four innings and allowing two runs on eight hits. Josh Stewart, Brad Rudis and closer Evan Aschenbeck combined for the final five innings, with Aschenbeck striking out seven batters in 2 and 2/3 innings.

Texas A&M now has two chances to earn a series-clinching win, while Tennessee has no room for error.

Follow along for live score, updates and highlights from Game 2 of the CWS final:

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee score

Teams 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Tennessee Texas A&M

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee live updates, highlights

Pregame

11:46 a.m.: Interesting decision for the Aggies, as Badmaev will make his first start of the season on Sunday. Seems likely Texas A&M is using Badmave as an opener before moving to Chris Cortez in a bulk role.

11:36 a.m.: Here's Texas A&M's starting lineup for Sunday, with Zane Badmaev getting the start:

1. 3B Gavin Grahovac

2. RF Jace LaViolette

3. C Jackson Appel

4. DH Hayden Schott

5. 1B Ted Burton

6. LF Caden Sorrell

7. SS Ali Camarillo

8. 2B Kaeden Kent

9. CF Travis Chestnut

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Texas A&M's game will air live on ESPN, with streaming options available on the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, June 23

Spread: Tennessee (-2.5)

Over/under: 11.5 runs

Moneyline: Tennessee -250 | Texas A&M +185

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Below is Texas A&M's postseason schedule. For the Aggies' full 2024 college baseball schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: (3) Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Saturday, June 1: (3) Texas A&M 4, Texas 1 (11 innings)

Sunday, June 2: (3) Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: (3) Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9: (3) Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

College World Series

Saturday, June 15: (3) Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Monday, June 17: (3) Texas A&M 5, (2) Kentucky 1

Wednesday, June 19: (3) Texas A&M 6, Florida 0

CWS championship series

Saturday, June 22: (3) Texas A&M 9, (1) Tennessee 5 (TAMU leads 1-0)

Sunday, June 23: (1) Tennessee vs. (3) Texas A&M

Monday, June 24*: (3) Texas A&M vs. (1) Tennessee

* If necessary

