Texas A&M baseball vs Oregon live scores, updates, highlights from Aggies' super regional game

Texas A&M baseball is one win away from reaching the College Baseball World Series, but Saturday's victory proved costly for the Aggies in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional.

No. 3 overall seed Texas A&M (48-13 ) saw star Braden Montgomery exit the game with a lower-leg injury after sliding awkwardly into home in the first inning. He's expected to miss the rest of the season, though the extent of the injury has yet to be determined. While the loss of Mongtomery will hang over the Aggies, they just need one more victory vs. Oregon (40-19) to clinch a spot in the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska.

Despite seeing ace Ryan Prager allow more runs (six) than recorded outs (five), the Aggies overcame a 6-2 deficit to win the opener of the best-of-three-game series. Reliever Chris Cortez served as the hero for the contest, striking out a career-high 10 hitters in 5 2/3 innings to allow his offense to take hold of the victory. Evan Aschenbeck got the final five outs to secure the win.

Texas A&M scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and then padded on three more insurance runs in the fifth inning to take a four-run lead. Hayden Schott went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI. Jackson Appel added two doubles and two RBIs and scored two runs.

The Aggies are seeking their eighth World Series appearance in program history. Follow along here for the score, updates and highlights from the game:

Texas A&M vs Oregon score

TEAMS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Texas A&M 1 — — — — — — — — Oregon — — — — — — — — —

Texas A&M baseball vs Oregon live updates, highlights

Bottom of the first inning: Oregon 2, Texas A&M 1

6:53 p.m.: Dominic Hellman lines a 1-2 hanging pitch to left field for a single. The ball was scorched off the bat. Chase Meggers follows that up with a two-run home run on the first pitch to right field. Sdao is coming out of the game after that.

6:52 p.m.: After nearly being picked off on a good move by Shade Sdao, Neville is retired on a 1-3-1 pickoff, as he tried to move too fast off first base before the pitch.

6:50 p.m.: Mason Neville leads the bottom of the first inning off with a base hit to center field for Oregon. Dominic Hellman is up to the dish for the Ducks.

Top of first inning: Texas A&M 1, Oregon 0

6:46 p.m.: Ted Burton grounds out to shortstop to end the inning. The Aggies score one run on two hits to get the game started.

6:44 p.m.: Hayden Schott had three RBIs yesterday and drives in the game's first run with a single to center field to score Appel, who had stolen second base one pitch earlier.

6:42 p.m.: Gavin Grahovac goes down swinging on a 1-2 fastball for the second out of the inning. Appel steals second base on the first pitch, his 15th steal of the season.

6:40 p.m.: Jace LaViolette pops out to foul territory by first base for the first out of the inning.

6:37 p.m.: Jackson Appel with a leadoff single off Grayson Grinsell to start the game for TAMU, which is the road team for this one.

Pregame

6:06 p.m.: Reminder: Texas A&M needs one victory to advance to the CWS. Oregon would need to win tonight to force the if-necessary game on Monday. Victor Rojas and Lance Cormier are on the call for the game on ESPN2.

6:35 p.m.: More information on the starting pitchers

Texas A&M: Shane Sdao ― 5-1 record, 48.1 innings, 55 SO, 9 BB, 39 hits, 2 saves, 2.61 ERA

Oregon: Grayson Grinsell ― 7-2 record, 75.1 innings, 94 SO, 42 BB, 48 hits, 3.82 ERA

5:30 p.m.: Starting lineups:

Texas A&M: 1. Jackson Appel, C; 2. Jace LaViolette, RF; 3. Gavin Grahovac, 3B; 4. Hayden Schott, DH; 5. Ted Burton, 1B; 6. Caden Sorrell, LF; 7. Ali Camarillo, SS; 8. Kaeden Kent, 2b: 9. Travis Chestnut, CF; Pitcher ― Shane Sdao.

Oregon: 1. Mason Neville, RF; 2. Dominic Hellman, DH; 3. Chase Meggers, C; 4. Drew Smith, 2B; 5. Anson Aroz, LF; 6. Jacob Walsh, 1B; 7. Maddox Malony, SS; 8. Carter Garate, 3B; 9. Bryce Boettcher; Pitcher ― Grayson Grinsell.

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs. Oregon on today?

Texas A&M will have a chance to advance to the CWS on Sunday, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.

The game can also be streamed on ESPN, either via the ESPN app (with a cable login) or with ESPN+. Another option for cord-cutters is Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M baseball vs. Oregon start time

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

First pitch between Texas A&M and Oregon is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M baseball odds vs. Oregon

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, June 9.

Spread: Texas A&M (-3.5)

Over/under: 13.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-300) | Oregon (+200)

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Here is Texas A&M baseball's Bryan-College Station Super Regional schedule. For the Aggies' full schedule, click here.

Saturday, June 8 (Game 1): Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9 (Game 2): Texas A&M vs. Oregon | 6:30 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Monday, June 10 (Game 3): Texas A&M vs. Oregon | TBD |

