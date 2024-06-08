Texas A&M baseball vs Oregon: Live score, updates, highlights from super regional game

Texas A&M baseball is looking to take a 1-0 lead in its super regional matchup against Oregon on Saturday.

The No. 3 Aggies will host the Ducks at Blue Bell Park in College Station, aiming to move one win away from earning their spot in the College World Series for the second time in the last three seasons.

Texas A&M will look for big performances from its star duo of Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery, who rank first and second on the team in home runs with 28 and 27 this season, respectively.

The Aggies will likely turn to ace Ryan Prager, a left-handed pitcher with a 2.53 earned-runs average with 113 strikeouts across 85.1 innings this season.

Follow along her for live updates and highlights from game one of Texas A&M's super regional matchup with Oregon:

Texas A&M baseball vs Oregon score

TEAMS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Texas A&M Oregon

Texas A&M baseball vs Oregon live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to first pitch at 1 p.m. CT.

First inning: Oregon 2, Texas A&M 1

1:32 p.m.: Montgomery with an awkward fall near home plate and is down being tended to by trainers. He's holding his lower leg.

1:31 p.m.: Tough break for the Aggies, as Burton lines a single to left field that appeared to be enough for Montgomery to score, however, Montgomery hesitated rounding third and was thrown out at home.

1:26 p.m.: Aggies get a run back, as Appel ropes a single into right field to score Grahovac. Texas A&M working back quickly.

1:22 p.m.: LaViolette pops up, but Montgomery draws a walk. Aggies with runners on first and second with an out for Appel.

1:18 p.m.: Exactly what the Aggies needed, as Grahovac draws a leadoff walk on four straight pitches, which sparks the Texas A&M "Ball 5" chant. A&M with a baserunner for team home-run leader LaViolette.

1:13 p.m.: Prager gets out the inning on a strikeout. A&M has some work to do early.

1:12 p.m.: Prager forces a ground ball that's turned into a double play. That'll help the cause.

1:11 p.m.: Prager allows another hit on the infield single. He fielded the ball but sort of bobbled the transfer and couldn't make the play.

1:10 p.m.: Tough start for the Aggies, as Oregon's two-hole hitter comes up and smacks a two-run home run. No runners, no outs again.

1:08 p.m.: Prager allows a leadoff single to start this one. Oregon with a good start.

Pregame

1:05 p.m.: Blue Bell Park is absolutely packed. A&M going to certainly have a home-field advantage for this one.

12:47 p.m.: Oregon now has its lineup out. Ducks are going with RJ Gordon on the mound to start. Gordon is 7-5 with a 4.73 ERA, the worst ERA of Oregon's three primary starters.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬@meggers_chase batting in the 3-hole for the first time this season in game one of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional. #GoDucks



Watch 👉 ESPN2

Listen 👉 https://t.co/bxMwp3w2mP

Stats 👉 https://t.co/Ply6PONLdw pic.twitter.com/1xEwGfdfVa — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) June 8, 2024

Ready to roll here at Blue Bell! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qcykuRj3Kc — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 8, 2024

12:32 p.m.: Texas A&M is out with its lineup. Left-hander Ryan Prager getting the start today on the mound.

Prager is 8-1 with a 2.53 ERA this season for the Aggies.

See y’all this afternoon at Blue Bell 👍



vs Oregon • ESPN2

⌚️: 1 p.m.

⚾️: https://t.co/EPqtnaCjBv#GigEm pic.twitter.com/FTdRzoDCc0 — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 8, 2024

𝐀𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞



1 hour until first pitch at the Bryan-College Station Super Regional. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/9HEKL4Dwlx — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) June 8, 2024

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Oregon on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo

Texas A&M's game against Oregon on Saturday will air live on ESPN2, with streaming options available on the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Here's Texas A&M baseball's last five results. For the Aggies' full schedule, click here.

Sunday, June 2: Texas A&M 9 , Louisiana 4

Saturday, June 1: Texas A&M 4 , Texas 2 (11 innings)

Friday, May 31: Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Thursday, May 23: Tennessee 7 , Texas A&M 4

Wednesday, May 22: Mississippi State 5, Texas A&M 3

