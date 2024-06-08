Mar 3, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils plays against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in three seasons, the Texas A&M baseball team has advanced to the Super Regional and they will face a scrappy Oregon Ducks squad. The Aggies seemed to have turned a little bit of a corner offensively when they faced Louisiana in the finals of the Bryan-College Station Regional. They put up nine runs and hit multiple home runs with a convincing 9-4 victory.

The pitching has been helping carry A&M through its rough patch keeping them in every losing game, especially on the tail end of the season.

Ryan Prager, Evan Aschenbeck, Shane Sdao, and Chris Cortez have all seen marked improvement in getting the Aggies out of multiple jams. The pitching staff is paired with one of the better batting lineups in the country.

Below is the Moneyline via DraftKings

Texas A&M: -345

Oregon: +250

Texas A&M vs. Oregon will begin on Saturday, June 8, as Game 1 will begin at 1:00 p.m. CT. and will air on ESPN2.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball vs Oregon Super Regional betting line