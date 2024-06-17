Texas A&M baseball vs Kentucky live score, updates, highlights from College World Series game

Texas A&M baseball took down a familiar foe in its College World Series lid-lifter, and the No. 3 national seed Aggies will look to replicate that again on Monday.

With a win already on its resume at the CWS — thanks in part to Jace LaViolette robbing a potential game-tying home run from Florida's Cade Kurland — Jim Schlossnagle's squad will take on No. 2 Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT Monday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. On the line: a trip to the CWS semifinals.

Like the Aggies, the Wildcats enter Monday's CWS "winner's bracket" game undefeated in the postseason. Former Texas infielder Mitchell Daly walked it off Saturday for Kentucky over No. 10 NC State with a lead-off solo home run to left field in extra-innings.

Texas A&M looks to move to 2-0 in the College World Series for the first time in program history with a win vs. Kentucky. If the Aggies fall to Kentucky, they will drop to the "loser's bracket" and play in an elimination game Tuesday vs. Florida.

With that, follow for live scores, updates and highlights from the Aggies' College World Series game vs. Kentucky:

Texas A&M baseball vs Kentucky score

Teams 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Texas A&M — — — — — — — — — Kentucky — — — — — — — — —

Texas A&M baseball vs Kentucky live updates, highlights

All times Central

Pregame

6:14 p.m.: Aggies starting pitcher Ryan Prager has taken the field to begin his pregame toss and warmups before his CWS start vs. Kentucky.

Tonight’s starter @ryanprager10 makes his way to the Charles Schwab Field bullpen pic.twitter.com/wFVBX2AqxN — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 17, 2024

6:04 p.m.: Texas A&M will go up against Kentucky right-hander Mason Moore, who is 9-3 on the season with a 4.93 ERA.

5:02 p.m.: Texas A&M enters Monday's game vs. Kentucky with 15-4 in the NCAA baseball tournament under Jim Schlossnagle. Not a bad record for Schlossnagle, who is in his third season in College Station.

4:47 p.m.: Ryan Prager is set to get the ball Monday for the Aggies. The 6-foot-3 sophomore left-hander is 8-1 on the season with a 3.10 ERA in 87.0 innings pitched.

4:40 p.m.: Kaeden Kent leading the Aggies off the bus as Texas A&M arrives at the ballpark. Kent, the son of former MLB infielder Jeff Kent, is a big reason why the Aggies were able to get back to Omaha for the second time in three years, as he hit a go-ahead grand slam in the super regional round.

4:40 p.m.: Texas A&M leads the all-time series with Kentucky 13-8 with wins in seven of the last 10 meetings.

4:40 p.m.: The Aggies have arrived at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha for Monday's game vs. Kentucky.

4:32 p.m.: Texas A&M looks for its third win since losing star outfielder Braden Montgomery in the first game of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional vs. Oregon June 8. Montgomery sustained a season-ending lower leg injury on a slide attempt at home plate.

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Kentucky on today?

ESPN will air Texas A&M's College World Series matchup against No. 2 Kentucky. You can also stream the game on the ESPN app, on ESPN+ or on Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to select users.

Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (color analyst), Chris Burke (color analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) will call the game on ESPN.

Texas A&M baseball vs Florida start time

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Aggies and the Wildcats will square off on Monday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. CT in the College World Series from Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Below is Texas A&M's postseason schedule. To view the Aggies' full 2024 schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: (3) Texas A&M 8, Grambling State 0

Saturday, June 1: (3) Texas A&M 4, Texas 2 (Final 11 Innings)

Sunday, June 2: (3) Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: (3) Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9: (3) Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

College World Series

Saturday, June 15: (3) Texas A&M 3, Florida

Monday, June 17: (3) Texas A&M vs. (2) Kentucky

