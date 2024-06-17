Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) hits a single against the Florida Gators during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC is heavily represented in the College World Series with Texas A&M and Kentucky facing off on Tuesday night in the winner's bracket. While this is the second trip in three years for the Aggies the Wildcats are playing the CWS for the first time in program history.

These teams have only met 22 times on the diamond and the Aggies hold a 13-8 series lead. However, it's a new day Kentucky is a top team in the country and has been proving themselves throughout the entire post-season. On the other hand, A&M is right where they are supposed to be and have played in nail-biter after nail-biter cementing their stake as one of the toughest teams in the CWS.

Below is the Moneyline via DraftKings

Texas A&M: -130

Kentucky: +100

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky will begin on Monday, June 17, at begin at 6:00 p.m. CT. and will air on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball vs Kentucky College World Series betting line