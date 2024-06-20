Texas A&M baseball vs Florida final scores: Aggies advance to CWS championship series for first time

Texas A&M baseball is headed to the College World Series championship series for the first time in program history.

On Wednesday, the No. 3 overall Aggies beat SEC rival Florida 6-0 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, to clinch a date against rival and the No. 1 overall seed Tennessee in an all-SEC championship series. Both teams are seeking their first-ever national championship in baseball.

MORE: Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida in the College World Series semifinal live with Fubo (free trial)

Left-hander Justin Lamkin pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits, nine strikeouts and one walk. He struck out seven of the first nine hitters he faced in the Gators’ lineup. The Aggies scored two runs in the first inning on a walk and a sac fly without a hit in the inning, drawing four walks to knock out Florida pitcher Liam Peterson after just recording just one out. A two-run home run from Caden Sorrell helped put the game out of reach.

The Aggies reached the CWS despite injuries to star Braden Montgomery and starting pitcher Shane Sdao. Jace Laviolette was also hobbled by a hamstring injury.

The Gators were limited to just 1-for-12 hitting with runners on base and the Aggies’ staff collected 14 total strikeouts. Texas A&M also opened the CWS with a victory over Florida, striking out 17 in that game.

Check out all the scores and highlights from Wednesday’s CWS Championship Series-clinching with for Texas A&M baseball against SEC foe Florida in the CWS:

REQUIRED READING: Has Texas A&M baseball ever won a CWS? Aggies history in NCAA Baseball Tournament

Texas A&M baseball vs Florida score: Aggies 6, Gators 0

TEAMS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 TAMU 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 FLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Texas A&M baseball vs Florida live updates, highlights

Texas A&M baseball headed to CWS best-of-three-game championship series

The Aggies are headed to the CWS Championship Series for the first time in program history following a 6-0 win over Florida on Wednesday.

Bottom of the ninth inning: Texas A&M 6, Florida 0

10:02 p.m.: Donay grounds into a double play to end the game. The Aggies are headed to the World Series championship series!

10:01 p.m.: Thomas walks on four pitches.

9:58 p.m.: Guy grounds out to second base for the first out. The Aggies are two outs away!

Top of the ninth inning: Texas A&M 6, Florida 0

9:56 p.m.: LaViolette flies out to center field for the final out of the inning. Now, the Aggies need three outs to advance to the championship series.

9:54 p.m.: Grahovac flies out to right-center field for the second out.

9:52 p.m.: McNeillie will enter the game for Neely.

9:51 p.m.: Chestnut strikes out for the first out of the inning.

9:50 p.m.: Kaeden Kent with a single down the right field line and he drives in Camarillo. A&M is up 6-0 and inching toward the championship series.

9:47 p.m.: Wilson is being taken out of the game. Jaylen Guy will take over in right field for Wilson.

9:44 p.m.: Camarillo lines a triple to right field. Wilson attempted to make the catch and looked to hit his head on the wall. He's being looked at by the trainers.

Bottom of the eighth inning: Texas A&M 5, Florida 0

9:41 p.m.: Heyman strikes out to end the threat. Gators have left eight in scoring position and are 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

9:38 p.m.: Shelton pops out to left field in foul territory. It's not deep enough to score the run. Key out.

9:37 p.m.: Shelnut flies out to right field for the first out. Caglianone advances to third on the tag.

9:36 p.m.: Kurland draws the full-count walk on pitch No. 13 of the at-bat. Shelnut up.

9:34 p.m.: Caglianone advances to second base on a wild pitch.

9:31 p.m.: On a 2-2 count and Kurland on Stewart's breaking ball, left-handed relief ace Evan Aschenbeck is entering for the Aggies.

9:27 p.m.: Caglialone singles up the middle in what could be his final collegiate at-bat.

Top of the eighth inning: Texas A&M 5, Florida 0

9:23 p.m.: Sorrell grounds out to first base to end the inning.

9:22 p.m.: Burton strikes out as well. Neely has found a groove for Florida after allowing Sorrell a home run to start his night. Sorrell is up now again.

9:20 p.m.: Schott strikes out to begin the A&M eighth inning. Neely has four strikeouts already. The two teams have combined for seven hits.

Bottom of the seventh inning: Texas A&M 5, Florida 0

9:17 p.m.: Robertson strikes out swinging in a ball on the dirt. Aggies pitchers have struck out 13 hitters for Florida tonight.

9:16 p.m.: Donay strikes out swinging, his third strikeout of the game. Two down in the Gators' seventh.

9:14 p.m.: Thomas grounds out to shortstop on a 3-2 count for the first out of the inning. Florida is down to eight outs.

Top of the seventh inning: Texas A&M 5, Florida 0

9:11 p.m.: Appel strikes out swinging to end the inning.

9:10 p.m.: LaViolette strikes out looking on a 3-2 count.

9:08 p.m.: Chestnut advances to third base on a wild pitch.

9:07 p.m.: Grahovac grounds out to second base; Chestnut was running and is able to get to second safely.

9:06 p.m.: Chestnut is hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Lineup turns over for the Aggies.

Bottom of the sixth inning: Texas A&M 5, Florida 0

9:03 p.m.: Stewart gets Wilson out swinging for the final out of the inning. The Aggies are nine outs away.

9:01 p.m.: Heyman strikes out swinging for the second out.

9:00 p.m.: Burton stabs a ball and picks it up to get Shelton out at first. Second and third, one out for Heyman.

8:57 p.m.: Shelnut walks on four pitches as well. Eight pitches and zero strikes for Cortez, and he is done. TAMU will go to the bullpen. Stewart enters the game.

8:54 p.m.: Cortez walks Kurland on four pitches to open the inning.

8:53 p.m.: Chris Cortez enters the game for the Aggies.

Top of the sixth inning: Texas A&M 5, Florida 0

8:51 p.m.: Kent is robbed of an extra base hit on a diving catch by Robertson to end the inning. But the Aggies add two runs and need 12 outs to advance to the first CWS in program history.

8:50 p.m.: Camarillo strikes out looking for the second out of the inning.

8:48 p.m.: Sorrell greets Neely with a 3-2 two-run home run. A&M is firmly in control now.

8:44 p.m.: Clemente falls behind 2-0 to Sorrell and is relieved for Brandon Neely.

8:42 p.m.: Burton lines out to left-center field for the first out of the inning.

8:38 p.m.: Schott leads the inning off with a full count walk against Clemente.

8:37 p.m.: Jake Clemente enters for Jameson Fisher.

Bottom of the fifth inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 0

8:34 p.m.: Lamkin remains in and retires Caglianone on the first pitch to end the inning.

8:33 p.m.: Robertson grounds out to second base for the second out. Caglianone is back up. Third time facing Lamkin, if he remains in the game.

8:32 p.m.: Donay strikes out swinging for the first out of the inning. Nine strikeouts for Lamkin.

Top of the fifth inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 0

8:29 p.m.: Grahovac steals third, but Appel strikes out swinging on the next pitch to end the inning.

8:26 p.m.: LaViolette strikes out looking on a breaking ball on a 3-2 count. Two down.

8:24 p.m.: Grahovac with a ground-rule double to left-center field, and Kent scores. It's 3-0 TAMU.

8:21 p.m.: Chestnut strikes out swinging for the first out of the inning.

8:19 p.m.: Kent doubles down the right-field line for a lead-off single. It's just the second hit of the game off Jameson for the Aggies.

Bottom of the fourth inning: Texas A&M 2, Florida 0

8:15 p.m.: Thomas lines out to Camarillo for the final out of the inning. Key 1-2-3 inning for Lamkin.

8:14 p.m: Wilson grounds out to shortstop on another good play from Camarillo for the second out of the inning.

8:12 p.m.: Heyman strikes out swinging to begin the inning. That's 8 Ks for Lamkin.

Top of the fourth inning: Texas A&M 2, Florida 0

8:09 p.m.: Camarillo grounds out to shortstop to end the inning. Jameson has retired six in a row and all but one hitter, who was thrown out at second to end the inning.

8:07 p.m.: Sorrell flies out to left field for the second out of the inning.

8:04 p.m: Robertson with a running catch on a flyball to left-center field for the first out of the inning.

Bottom of the third inning: Texas A&M 2, Florida 0

8:01 p.m.: Shelton pops out to the shortstop in foul territory behind third base for the final out of the inning. Lamkin works out of the bases-loaded jam.

8:00 p.m.: Lamkin gets a strikeout swinging of Shelnut for the second out. Big out.

7:57 p.m.: Kurland hits one off Lamkin's glove on what could have been a double play. Instead, it's bases loaded, one out for Shelnut.

7:56 p.m.: Caglianone beats the shift with no one there on the left side. First and second, one out for Kurland.

7:54 p.m.: Robertson works the count full and earns a walk. The first free pass allowed by Lamkin today. Caglialone up.

7:52 p.m.: Lamkin does not get ahead to start a count for the first time tonight, but still gets Donay out swinging. Six of the first eight hitters have struck out. Four in a row.

Top of the third inning: Texas A&M 2, Florida 0

7:49 p.m: Schott goes down swinging on a 3-2 pitch. First 1-2-3 inning for Florida, second straight inning it faces the minimum.

7:47 p.m.: Appel flies out to center field for the second out.

7:46 p.m.: LaViolette flies out to left field for the first out. He's not moving great still.

Bottom of the second inning: Texas A&M 2, Florida 0

7:42 p.m.: Thomas strikes out swinging on the 11th pitch. A good comeback for Lamkin after the leadoff double.

7:41 p.m.: The 10th pitch results in another foul ball. Infield meeting on the mound.

7:35 p.m.: Wilson strikes out swinging for the second out. Four strikeouts in the first six UF hitters for Lamkin.

7:33 p.m.: Lamkin bounces back with a strikeout. His third already.

7:32 p.m.: Shelton rips a double to right field over LaViolette's head. He could not move well enough to get to the ball.

Top of the second inning: Texas A&M 2, Florida 0

7:29 p.m.: Grahovac is ruled out after the challenge and the play is confirmed. Tough one to overturn there.

7:26 p.m: Lead-off hitter Grahovac is back up for the second time in two innings. He gets a two-out single but is tagged out at the second, trying to extend it into a double. The play will be reviewed.

7:24 p.m.: Chestnut goes down swinging. Jameson is working a lot faster and in the zone.

7:23 p.m.: Kaeden Kent lines out to Shelton at short for the first out. Kent's father and former MLB MVP Jeff Kent is in attendance.

Bottom of the first inning: Texas A&M 2, Florida 0

7:20 p.m.: Shelnut strikes out swinging on a 3-2 82 mph breaking pitch. Two strikeouts for Lamkin.

7:18 p.m.: Kurland goes down swinging on three pitches. Good shutdown inning from Lamkin so far.

7:17 p.m.: Cagilianone leads off and A&M is playing four outfielders. He pops out behind second base for the first out.

Top of the first inning: Texas A&M 2, Florida 0

7:14 p.m.: Camarillo grounds out to Shelton at short, who fires to third for the final out to end the frame. Aggies score two on zero hits.

7:12 p.m.: Sorrell drives in a run on a sac fly. It's 2-0 A&M. LaViolette was able to move enough to score but is clearly hurting.

7:08 p.m.: Peterson is done after five hitters. He walked four and struck out one. Fisher Jameson is entering for the Gators.

7:07 p.m.: Five-hole hitter Ted Burton gives TAMU a 1-0 lead after drawing a bases-loaded walk.

7:05 p.m.: Schott draws a walk, the third of the inning and the bases are loaded with one out.

7:03 p.m.: Peterson blows a 2-2 fastball at 96 mph past Appel for the first out. Still two on, Schott batting.

7:01 p.m: The "Ball 5 chant" has begun for A&M fans.

7:00 p.m.: LaViolette also works ahead 3-0 and then earns a four-pitch walk. Activity in the Florida bullpen early. Two on, zero outs for Appel. Team meeting at the mound.

6:57 p.m.: Peterson fell behind 3-0 to Grahovac but worked back to a 3-2 count. Grahovac, however, won the battle with a walk.

Pregame

6:52 p.m.: Florida baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan moved Jac Caglianone to leadoff to combat the intentional walks. In his first game as the leadoff hitter, Caglianone hit a home run and had a single. It'll be interesting to see how the Aggies attack the Florida all-time home run leader.

6:43 p.m.: Tonight's starting pitchers. Florida, the designated home team for the game, is going with Liam Peterson. He started and went 2.1 innings in the opener vs. A&M. The Aggies are going with Justin Lamkin.

Liam Peterson, Florida: 3-5 record, 6.18 ERA, 62.2 innings, 76 K, 40 BB

Justin Lamkin, TAMU: 2-2 record, 5.43 ERA, 58.0 innings, 77 K, 19 BB

7:36 p.m.: Look at tonight's game's starting lineups for both teams.

Texas A&M: 1. Gavin Grahovac, 3b; 2. Jace LaViolette, rf; 3. Jackson Appel, c; 4. Hayden Schott, dh; 5. Ted Burton, 1b; 6. Caden Sorrell, lf; 7. Ali Camarillo, ss; 8. Kaeden Kent, 2b; 9. Travis Chestnut, cf; Pitcher ― Justin Lamkin.

Florida: 1. Jac Cagliaone, 1b; 2. Cade Kurland, 2b; 3. Tyler Shelnut, lf; 4. Colby Shelton, ss; 5. Luke Heyman, c; 6. Ashton Wilson, rf; 7. Dale Thomas, 3b; 8. Brody Donay, dh; 9. Michael Robertson, cf; Pitcher ― Liam Peterson.

5:50 p.m.: First pitch between the Gators and Aggies will be at 6:55 p.m., according to a tweet from the UF Twitter account.

Updated start time 🚨



First pitch is at 6:55 pm CT#GoGators https://t.co/VHw7yb85jb — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 19, 2024

6:47 p.m.: The Florida-Texas A&M game is not expected to start until at least 65 minutes following the conclusion of the FSU-Tennessee game which ended in a Tenneessee 7-2 victory. Liam Peterson, who allowed three runs in 2.1 innings in a start against the Aggies to start the tournament, is on the mound for the Gators.

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs. Florida on today?

Texas A&M's and Florida's College World Series semifinal matchup will air on ESPN. The game can also be streamed on the ESPN app (with a cable login) and ESPN+. Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of network and offers a free trial to potential subscribers, is another streaming option.

MORE: Buy College World Series tickets with StubHub

UNC baseball vs Florida State start time

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 6:55 p.m. CT

The first pitch for UNC and FSU's baseball game is scheduled for 65 minutes following the conclusion of the FSU-Tennessee semifinal from Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Below is Texas A&M's baseball postseason schedule. For the Aggies' full 2024 schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Saturday, June 1: Texas A&M 4, Texas 2 (11 innings)

Sunday, June 2: Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9: Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

College World Series

Saturday, June 15: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Monday, June 17: Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1

Wednesday, June 19: vs. Florida

Florida baseball schedule 2024

Below is Florida baseball's postseason schedule. For the Gators' full 2024 schedule, click here.

Stillwater Regional

Friday, May 31 : Florida 5, Nebraska 2

Saturday, June 1: Oklahoma State 7, Florida 1

Sunday, June 2: Florida 17, Nebraska 11

Sunday, June 2: Florida 5, Oklahoma State 2

Monday, June 3: Florida 4, Oklahoma State 2

Clemson Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: Florida 10, Clemson 7

Sunday, June 9: Florida 11, Clemson 10 (13 innings)

College World Series

Saturday, June 15: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Monday, June 17: Florida 5, NC State 4

Wednesday, June 19: Florida 15, Kentucky 4

Wednesday, June 19: vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas A&M baseball vs Florida live scores, updates, highlights from College World Series