Texas A&M baseball vs Florida live score, updates, highlights for College World Series game

Texas A&M baseball looks to continue its dominant run in the NCAA baseball tournament Saturday at the College World Series, and it will look to do so against a familiar foe.

Fresh off an impressive showing in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional — which was capped off by sophomore utility player Kaeden Kent's grand slam in the seventh inning Saturday — the No. 3 national-seeded Aggies are making their second appearance in Omaha, Nebraska in the last three years.

First up for the Aggies this go around at the College World Series will be SEC foe Florida at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The Gators took the regular season series against Texas A&M 2-1 in mid-March.

MORE: Watch the 2024 College World Series with Fubo (free trial)

Texas A&M enters the CWS as one of the hottest teams left in the field, having not lost a game in the NCAA baseball tournament since going 0-2 in the SEC tournament. The Aggies have played the minimum thus far this postseason, as they pulled out sweeps in both the Bryan-College Station regional and super regional. In those five games, the Aggies have outscored their opponents 46-21.

The Aggies, of course, are without star outfielder Braden Montgomery for the College World Series. Montgomery, who is MLB Pipeline's No. 8-ranked prospect, had surgery earlier this week in North Carolina after going down with a season-ending lower leg injury in Game 1 of the super regional vs. Oregon.

The winner of this game will advance in the "winner's bracket" and face the winner of No. 2 Kentucky-No. 10 NC State, which preceded the Aggies and Gators Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, the loser will drop into the "loser's bracket" and face elimination against the loser of Kentucky vs. NC State.

With that, follow along here for live scores, updates and highlights of the Aggies' College World Series opening game vs. Florida:

MORE: Buy College World Series tickets with Stubhub

Texas A&M baseball vs Florida score: Aggies 0, Gators 0

Teams 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 — — — Texas A&M 0 2 1 0 0 0 — — —

REQUIRED READING: Weather updates: Live latest on Texas A&M vs Florida CWS matchup after delay due to lightning in Omaha

Texas A&M baseball vs Florida live updates, highlights

All times Central

Top of 8th inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

12:47 a.m.: HUGE pitch there from Aschenbeck as he freezes Wilson with a breaking ball on the corner. Definitely cleared it off the plate outside, but sometimes it goes that way.

12:46 a.m.: Aschenbeck comes through by getting Wilson via K in the next at-bat. That brings up Shelton for Florida with Caglianone still at first with one down.

12:45 a.m.: Caglianone leads off the inning by roping a breaking ball to right for a leadoff single. Dangerous territory here for the Aggies.

Bottom of 7th inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

12:42 a.m.: Burton grounds into a double play up the middle, and Aggies go down in order despite getting a hit. Caglianone will lead off for Florida, meaning Aschenbeck should stay on for the lefty-lefty matchup.

12:41 a.m.: Schott gives the Aggies a baserunner with a single up the middle, and TAMU finds itself with one on and one out for Ted Burton.

12:40 a.m.: Neely is now in in a very important inning. TAMU is looking to pad this lead out a bit again, as it's now too close for comfort. Neely quickly gets Grahovac looking.

Top of 7th inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

12:35 a.m.: Some small ball from the Gators. After the Donay bunt, Robertson grounds out to drive Thomas in. That brings in Kurland with two outs, and he'll ground out to get TAMU out of the inning. The Aggies are six outs away.

12:33 a.m.: Donay lays down the bunt to move Thomas up to third, and it'll now be Robertson with a runner on third and one out. Aschenbeck on the mound for TAMU.

12:29 a.m.: Florida gets on the board now as Thomas doubles over the wall in left field just past the outstretched glove of Sorrell. Cortez will come out of the game after 3 1/3 innings.

12:25 a.m.: Shelnut gives Florida a double to start the inning as Cortez continues to pitch. He advanced to third on a slider that got away from Appel, and that'll bring a Gator on third with no one out.

Bottom of 6th inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 0

12:21 a.m.: After review, LaViolette is ruled out to end the inning. Florida will retain its second challenge.

12:20 a.m.: Florida traded one Fisher for another, bringing on the left-handed Cade Fisher to face LaVioletta. It pays off, as he grounds out to second. It was ruled he legged out the play at first, but Florida is going to use its second challenge to dispute that.

12:15 a.m.: Appel draws a walk after the count went full, and that'll again bring up LaViolette with a runner on.

12:13 a.m.: Jameson has done a really nice job to stem the bleeding for Florida, as he gets Chestnut swinging. Been a tough two at-bats for the nine-hole hitter after his RBI early. TAMU order turns over.

Top of 6th inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 0

12:09 a.m.: Appel with a nice block behind the plate allows him to throw out Shelton to complete the second strikeout of the inning for Cortez. Heyman then flies out for Florida to end the threat. Lamkin and Cortez have done it different, but after three innings each, the result is the same.

12:07 a.m.: Cortez there hit Wilson with a straight up wipeout slider. Nasty work for the first out of the inning.

12:05 a.m.: Should've been a bit more cautious. Caglianone absolutely smokes a double down the line, 117 mph off the bat. Simply put, a missile. Runners at second and third with none out, Ashton Wilson up.

12:03 a.m.: TAMU has pitched Caglianone very cautiously thus far, and the count is now full here. Big payoff pitch upcoming.

12:02 a.m.: After an uneventful bottom half of the fifth, Florida's leadoff man is on, bringing Caglianone up with a chance to make this a game.

Bottom of 5th Inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 0

Top of 5th Inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 0

11:52 p.m.: Cortez strikes out Donay swinging in a full count, and a throw just offline saves Florida from the strike 'em out throw 'em out. Two down now for Robertson.

11:50 p.m.: Nice piece of hitting there from Thomas, as a breaking ball stayed low in the zone with two strikes and he yanked it to left for a single. That will bring up Brody Donay with a runner on first and one out.

11:48 p.m.: Cortez strikes out Shelnut swinging to open the fifth, picking up where he left off to end the fourth.

Bottom of 4th Inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 0

11:45 p.m.: We keep trucking along, as TAMU grounds into a fielder's choice. After a hot start, pitching seems to be settling in a tad for both sides.

11:43 p.m.: Hayden Schott strikes out looking for the Aggies, making it two down with a runner on first. He didn't love the call but it looked to be the right one.

11:40 p.m.: Jace LaViolette very nearly made it 4-0 Aggies on that hit out to right center, but the wind looked like it swatted it down. As it stands, it's a long out. Garhovac then singles to left, with some "Careless Whisper" accompanying his trip to first base.

Top of 4th Inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 0

11:36 p.m.: How about that? A hard Cortez sinker leads to a double play for the Aggies, and despite some traffic, the Gators remain scoreless.

11:34 p.m.: Great recovery from Cortez and a timely mound visit for the Aggies. He gets Shelton swinging for the first out, and this inning suddenly looks far more manageable.

11:32 p.m.: Cortez walks the next batter on and there's a meeting on the mound for the Aggies. Nobody down, runners on first and second.

11:30 p.m.: Caglianone gets plunked to lead off the inning for Florida, a tough start for Cortez on in relief of Lamkin.

Bottom of 3rd Inning: Texas A&M 3, Florida 0

11:26 p.m.: Jameson slams the door shut on TAMU as Appel grounds out to second to end the threat. TAMU leads 3-0 after three.

11:25 p.m.: Kent gest walked on to load the bases, and Jameson then gets Chestnut swinging. That brings Appel up with two outs.

11:23 p.m.: Jameson walks the first batter he faces, and it'll be runners on first and second with one out for Kent. The Florida pitchers just can't consistently find the plate, but to their credit these TAMU hitters are really picking their spots.

11:22 p.m.: Fisher Jameson is now on for Florida, leaving Peterson responsible for the runner on second. One out, three across thus far.

11:18 p.m.: Texas A&M extended its lead here in the third on a double to the deepest part of the ballpark off the bat of Sorrell. Schott scored on the hit to dead center, and Peterson is coming out of the game for Florida.

Top of 3rd Inning: Texas A&M 2, Florida 0

11:15 p.m.: Texas A&M came out of the third inning un-phased, as Lamkin struck out the side. He did allow a single and advanced him on a walk, but ultimately a really strong three innings so far for Lamkin.

Bottom of 2nd Inning: Texas A&M 2, Florida 0

10:59 p.m.: Peterson blows a fastball by Grahovac and walks out of the inning with two runs scored. With that being said, it could have been worse.

10:57 p.m.: Peterson resets himself after the wild pitch and strikes out Appel. Then with a base open LaViolette gets walked onto first with the bases loaded and two out now.

10:56 p.m.: Texas A&M is catching a lot of breaks early. Florida losing its challenge on the LaViolette steal leads to O'Sullivan not challenging the play at third out of an abundance of caution. A wild pitch then plates another runner for TAMU.

10:54 p.m.: Really tough break there for Thomas at third and he completely froze. He wanted to go home, then he wanted to throw to first, then he wanted to touch third. As it stands, Texas A&M plates Sorrell and goes up 1-0, still with the bases loaded and only one out.

10:53 p.m.: A risky bender from Peterson made it 1-2, then another one outside makes it 2-2.

10:52 p.m.: Chestnut comes up for Texas A&M and he takes the first two pitches to go 1-1.

10:50 p.m.: Kent rips one to right for another single, and the Aggies continue to play station to station. Bases are now loaded with one out, and Peterson is going to see some high leverage pitches early after this mound visit.

10:48 p.m.: Peterson loses Camarillo and Texas A&M has runners on first and second with one out. Kaeden Kent steps up for the Aggies and takes strike one.

10:46 p.m.: Peterson was very frustrated with his 1-1 pitch to Camarillo that was called a ball, and he had a gripe. The count is now full and Peterson has already used a disengagement to buy some time.

10:44 p.m.: No sooner was that typed than Peterson attacked Sorrell middle-middle and had it grounded back up the middle for the first hit of the game for TAMU. Second runner gets on for the second time in two innings.

10:43 p.m.: Peterson is really nibbling at the corners early for Florida, but so far the zone has been pretty pinched on both sides.

10:42 p.m.: Ted Burton steps up for Texas A&M, and he chops one to Shelton at short for the first out of the inning.

Top of 2nd Inning: Texas A&M 0, Florida 0

10:40 p.m.: Justin Lamkin blows the four-seamer by Shelnut to get him swinging. Strong first two innings here for the lefty.

10:37 p.m.: Heyman pops a lazy fly ball into center, and it's hauled in for the second out of the inning.

10:35 p.m.: Colby Shelton was up for Florida, and he tried to bunt his way on. Texas A&M jumped it for the out, first of the inning.

Bottom of 1st Inning: Texas A&M 0, Florida 0

10:33 p.m.: Texas A&M goes down stranding a runner at second, and we're scoreless after one.

10:31 p.m.: The call stands as safe and Kevin O'Sullivan will have just one challenge. On the next pitch Florida gets a strikeout to make it two outs for the inning.

10:29 p.m.: LaViolette swiped second but they're going to get a review on a Florida challenge.

10:27 p.m.: LaViolette was peppered with fastballs but a good AB eventually ends in a walk to give us our first baserunner of the game.

10:26 p.m.: Appel goes down swinging there for TAMU, and Jace LaViolette is up next.

Top of 1st Inning: Texas A&M 0, Florida 0

10:22 p.m.: The inning ends on a backwards K for Wilson, and Florida goes down 1-2-3 to start the game.

10:20 p.m.: Caglianone catches a bad break as a ball spikes into the ground in front of the plate and hits him outside of the box. Two down for TAMU.

10:18 p.m.: Kurland strikes out to lead off the game on a wipeout slider. The intimidating Caglianone is at the plate now.

10:17 p.m.: And we are underway. The first pitch is in for a strike.

10:15 p.m.: Play ball! After a lengthy delay, Texas A&M is on the field. Florida at the plate.

Texas A&M baseball vs Florida new start time

Due to a lengthy weather delay Saturday night in Omaha, Texas A&M and Florida will start at approximately 10:15 p.m. CT in Game 4 of the College World Series.

Pregame

9:54 p.m.: Texas A&M has announced its starting lineup for Saturday's College World Series game vs. Florida. Kaeden Kent, hero from the Aggies' win over Oregon last Saturday and son of former MLB infielder Jeff Kent, gets the start at second vs. the Gators.

How we're lining up for game one of the College World Series:#GigEm x #MCWS pic.twitter.com/RARhd04wDn — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 16, 2024

9:50 p.m.: Texas A&M gathers on the field for a pregame talk.

Pregame huddle and a prayer in Omaha pic.twitter.com/Rnbwv3vQZS — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

9:46 p.m.: 30 minutes away from first pitch between Texas A&M and Florida.

9:38 p.m: First pitch between Texas A&M and Florida is 37 minutes away. Saturday's College World Series game has been in a weather delay since around 5:40 p.m. CT.

9:32 p.m.: The tarp is coming off in Omaha! Baseball is quickly approaching!

Tarp is coming off at Charles Schwab Field pic.twitter.com/FAVZOl74sq — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

The tarp is off and the gates are open!



First pitch is scheduled for approximately 10:15 p.m.#GigEm x #MCWS pic.twitter.com/UceRckWLNV — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 16, 2024

9:24 p.m.: NCAA has announced that first pitch between Texas A&M and Florida is now slated for 10:15 p.m. CT in Omaha.

9:23 p.m.: Gates have opened up at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Baseball is just around the corner!

The gates are open at Charles Schwab Field pic.twitter.com/negzxUCYbD — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

9:07 p.m.: Less than an hour away from the tentative first pitch between the Aggies and the Gators in Omaha. Justin Lamkin is still slated to start for the Aggies on the mound.

Just announced on the press box: 10:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch between Texas A&M and Florida. — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

8:34 p.m.: NCAA has announced that first pitch is tentatively set for 10 p.m. CT in Omaha tonight. Gates will open at 9:15 p.m. CT. Looks like baseball will be played after all!

8:29 p.m.: Update from Creighton University Sports Information Director Rob Anderson in Omaha, still no word from the NCAA on an official start time or status of the game.

For those asking:



The tarp is on the field. It's still raining. It's been 12 minutes since the last lightning strike. No sign of any players in the dugouts. Nothing has been announced regarding when/if Florida and Texas A&M will start tonight.



Follow the @NCAABaseball account. — Rob Anderson (@_robanderson) June 16, 2024

8:23 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Florida remains in a weather delay. Here's a look at a live radar in Omaha right now, where it looks like the storms won't be moving out for quite some time. Weather delay is quickly approaching its 2.5-hour mark. Click here for live weather updates.

Here’s the local radar in Omaha. pic.twitter.com/P5SGKY6DsO — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) June 16, 2024

7:55 p.m.: Still no update from the NCAA as to when Texas A&M and Florida may begin. Radar from The Weather Channel is showing the "heavy" parts of the storm are just reaching Omaha. The radar also shows lightning strikes, which delays game action by 30 minutes for every strike within a six-mile radius. Click here for live weather updates.

7:25 p.m.: Storm looks to have arrived at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Still no official update from the NCAA on when Texas A&M and Florida may get started. Click here for live weather updates.

Certainly much more ominous in Omaha, as rain has started to fall pic.twitter.com/7HdDYHN6xH — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 16, 2024

7 p.m.: No update still on when Saturday's CWS game may start. Omaha Police Department went on X (formerly Twitter) to advise those in attendance at the CWS and near the stadium or the Omaha Baseball Village to take shelter as the storm approaches Omaha:

We are asking for @NCAABaseball #MCWS attendees near @CharlesSchwabFO and #OmahaBaseballVillage to please find shelter as the impending storm is capable of heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. The storm will be in the area within in the next 40 or so minutes. pic.twitter.com/JyBwWW3Gqe — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 15, 2024

6:44 p.m: Texas A&M-Florida is still in a weather delay and it doesn't look like first pitch is near. Update from the NCAA:

6:19 p.m.: Still no update on when Texas A&M and Florida will get underway. But the tarp has come onto the field at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, which doesn't look good. The Weather Channel has issued a tornado watch for the Omaha area. Click here for more weather updates.

The tarp is coming out at Charles Schwab Field pic.twitter.com/g1OMICePZ6 — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 15, 2024

5:49 p.m.: First pitch between the Aggies and Gators has been delayed due to "impending weather" in Omaha. Click here for live weather updates.

5:32 p.m.: Pregame warmups are underway in Omaha for the Aggies

Texas A&M head coach @CoachSchloss working the fungo at Charles Schwab Field pic.twitter.com/FWeSL93SZ7 — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 15, 2024

3:55 p.m.: Justin Lamkin will get the nod in Game 1 of the College World Series for Texas A&M. The Aggies southpaw is 2-2 on the season with a 5.73 ERA in 55.0 innings pitched.

3:51 p.m.: The Aggies enter Saturday's College World Series game with a 14-4 record in the postseason and a 2-2 record at the CWS under manager Jim Schlossnagle according to Texas A&M's game notes. Texas A&M is 4-14 in the CWS all-time in program history.

3:50 p.m.: Braden Montgomery is in Omaha with the Aggies for the College World Series. Montgomery had surgery earlier this week in North Carolina for his season-ending lower leg injury that he sustained during last Saturday's super regional game vs. Oregon.

Texas A&M outfielder @b_mont_ got a special police escort to the field to allow for more room for his leg: pic.twitter.com/sTC6zKjLKr — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) June 15, 2024

3:50 p.m.: The Aggies have arrived to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha for their first College World Series game since 2022.

Texas A&M arrives at Charles Schwab Field tonight ahead of their matchup against Florida. @TexAgs | #MCWS pic.twitter.com/SrVytDnwNX — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) June 15, 2024

We have arrived to The Greatest Show on Dirt. #GigEm x #mcws pic.twitter.com/5jQB5ZvYUW — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 15, 2024

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Florida on today? How to watch, stream

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming options: ESPN app | ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

ESPN will broadcast Texas A&M's College World Series matchup against Florida. You can also stream the game on the ESPN app by logging in with your TV provider credentials, on ESPN+ or on Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to select users. Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (color analyst), Chris Burke (color analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) will call the game on ESPN.

Texas A&M baseball vs Florida start time

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 10 p.m. CT

Texas A&M and Florida will now square off at the College World Series on Saturday, June 15 at approximately 10 p.m. CT from Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska due to a close to three-hour weather delay.

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Below is Texas A&M's postseason schedule. To view the Aggies' full 2024 schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: No. 3 Texas A&M 8, Grambling State 0

Saturday, June 1: No. 3 Texas A&M 4, Texas 2 (Final 11 Innings)

Sunday, June 2: No. 3 Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: No. 3 Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9: No. 3 Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

College World Series

Saturday, June 15: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Florida

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Texas A&M baseball vs Florida live score, updates, highlights from CWS