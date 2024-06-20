Texas A&M baseball tickets in College World Series: Best options for 2024 championship
For the first time in program history, the Texas A&M Aggies will be playing for a College World Series championship in Omaha.
In what has been a magical run to date, the 3-seed Aggies now have a date with No. 1 overall seed Tennessee, which is also look for its first national title. Jim Schlossnagle and Tony Vitello, two of college baseball's best coaches, last met in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee then got the better of Texas A&M.
That, however, was then. Now, the Aggies are 8-0 from regionals through College World Series semifinals. They're running into the 8-0 Vols, making this a series between two of college baseball's hottest teams.t
For anyone either in Omaha or looking to make the journey, here's how to watch Texas A&M in person as it seeks a College World Series championship.
How to buy Texas A&M baseball tickets for College Word Series final
Texas A&M College World series final tickets: https://stubhub.prf.hn/l/w9gam19
Game 1 (From $247): https://stubhub.prf.hn/l/0e9O0jY
Game 2 (From $169): https://stubhub.prf.hn/l/QLawqxE
Game 3 (From $153): https://stubhub.prf.hn/l/mVkv2q1
Texas A&M baseball schedule in College World Series final
At Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska; best-of-three format
Saturday, June 22
Game 1 (Tennessee home): 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
Sunday, June 23
Game 2 (Texas A&M home): 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Monday, June 24
Game 3 (Tennessee home): 6 p.m. CT on ESPN (if necessary)
