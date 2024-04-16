The Texas A&M baseball team is the unanimous No. 1 team in the country

The Texas A&M Aggie baseball team (32-4, 11-4 SEC) has the best overall record in Division One college baseball and the third-best record in the conference. A trio of events allowed the Aggies to move into the No. 1 spot for the first time since 2016.

First, the A&M took care of business last week, going 4-0 while beating a good UTSA team in the midweek game before blowing the doors of No. 6 Vanderbilt in a three-game sweep. The second and third Arkansas and Clemson lost their conference games 2-1 over the weekend. These three things ensured the Maroon & White would game a jump to the top spot.

They have been proving a lot since dropping their conference series opener and arguably have the best lineup in the country with the most dangerous 1 through 3. Gavin Grahovac, Jace LaViolette, and Braden Montgomery have combined for 48 home runs with 141 RBI through 36 games. The significant improvement in the pitching this year has also played a major part in the Aggies' staying in a game where the bats might not have been the best.

As of Week 9, there is no better team in the nation. Everyone agrees.

https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball/status/1779963391072735358

Texas A&M will face Air Force on Tuesday, April 16, at 4:00 p.m. CT, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: The Texas A&M baseball team is the unanimous No. 1 team in the country