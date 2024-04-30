The Texas A&M baseball team remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the country

Texas A&M (38-6, 15-6 SEC) continues to show just how elite a team can be in the toughest conference in the country. The Aggies are a complete team from top to bottom, and unlike last season, if they do have some pitching troubles, the offense can, nine times out of ten, put up enough runs to keep them in any game.

The polls have spoken, and the Aggies reign as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation. Their dynamic duo, Jace LaViolette, and Braden Montgomery have been a force to be reckoned with, combining for an impressive 116 hits, 45 home runs, and 131 RBIs this season. As we cross the halfway mark of conference play, A&M's dominance is clear. The only question that remains is have they peaked too early?

Texas A&M will face Tarleton on Tuesday, April 30, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

