Texas A&M baseball takes a dive in the newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Jarrett Johnson
·2 min read

Down goes number one. The Texas A&M (40-8, 16-8 SEC) baseball team struggled at the plate over the weekend causing them to drop their first SEC series loss since the opening week of league play. The defense was a little off and they did see a ball in the dirt they didn't want to swing at through the first two games.

However, they did avoid the sweep with a dominant win on Sunday beating LSU 14-4, and Chris Cortez threw one of his better games of the season. SEC road games are hard, and baseball can be a game of slumps at times. Jim Schlossnagle knows this and will have his team prepared for the next series once they complete their midweek game.

Here are the complete Week 12 rankings.

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Tennessee

39-9

750

20

3

+2

1/8

2

Texas A&M

40-8

734

7

1

-1

1/10

3

Arkansas

40-9

702

3

2

-1

1/5

4

Clemson

36-10

685

0

4

-

2/11

5

Kentucky

35-10

651

1

8

+3

5/NR

6

East Carolina

37-9

631

0

5

-1

5/16

7

Florida State

35-10

585

0

6

-1

6/NR

8

Oregon State

35-12

531

0

7

-1

2/10

9

Duke

32-14

501

0

9

-

6/14

10

Virginia

35-12

485

0

10

-

8/15

11

North Carolina

35-11

473

0

12

+1

7/17

12

Georgia

35-12

376

0

18

+6

12/NR

13

Wake Forest

32-16

367

0

15

+2

1/22

14

South Carolina

32-15

364

0

14

-

14/NR

15

Mississippi State

32-16

317

0

21

+6

15/NR

16

UC Irvine

34-10

289

0

10

-6

10/NR

17

Oklahoma

29-17

223

0

23

+6

17/NR

18

Indiana State

34-10

208

0

22

+4

18/NR

19

Arizona

29-17

188

0

24

+5

19/NR

20

Oklahoma State

32-16

184

0

16

-4

16/NR

21

North Carolina State

26-18

125

0

20

-1

14/NR

22

Troy

34-15

104

0

NR

+9

22/NR

23

UC Santa Barbara

31-12

95

0

NR

+4

18/NR

24

Oregon

32-15

94

0

NR

+2

18/NR

25

Alabama

29-18

86

0

17

-8

10/25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 13 Vanderbilt; No. 19 Louisiana; No. 25 Dallas Baptist;

Others Receiving Votes

Louisiana 83; Vanderbilt 73; Dallas Baptist 54; Texas 40; UNCW 18; Coastal Carolina 12; Utah 11; Nebraska 11; Charleston 11; Louisiana Tech 8; San Diego 2; LSU 2; St. John's 1; Illinois 1;

Texas A&M will face Rice on Tuesday, May 7, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

