Texas A&M baseball takes a dive in the newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Down goes number one. The Texas A&M (40-8, 16-8 SEC) baseball team struggled at the plate over the weekend causing them to drop their first SEC series loss since the opening week of league play. The defense was a little off and they did see a ball in the dirt they didn't want to swing at through the first two games.
However, they did avoid the sweep with a dominant win on Sunday beating LSU 14-4, and Chris Cortez threw one of his better games of the season. SEC road games are hard, and baseball can be a game of slumps at times. Jim Schlossnagle knows this and will have his team prepared for the next series once they complete their midweek game.
Here are the complete Week 12 rankings.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
Tennessee
39-9
750
20
3
+2
1/8
2
Texas A&M
40-8
734
7
1
-1
1/10
3
Arkansas
40-9
702
3
2
-1
1/5
4
Clemson
36-10
685
0
4
-
2/11
5
Kentucky
35-10
651
1
8
+3
5/NR
6
East Carolina
37-9
631
0
5
-1
5/16
7
Florida State
35-10
585
0
6
-1
6/NR
8
Oregon State
35-12
531
0
7
-1
2/10
9
Duke
32-14
501
0
9
-
6/14
10
Virginia
35-12
485
0
10
-
8/15
11
North Carolina
35-11
473
0
12
+1
7/17
12
Georgia
35-12
376
0
18
+6
12/NR
13
Wake Forest
32-16
367
0
15
+2
1/22
14
South Carolina
32-15
364
0
14
-
14/NR
15
Mississippi State
32-16
317
0
21
+6
15/NR
16
UC Irvine
34-10
289
0
10
-6
10/NR
17
Oklahoma
29-17
223
0
23
+6
17/NR
18
Indiana State
34-10
208
0
22
+4
18/NR
19
Arizona
29-17
188
0
24
+5
19/NR
20
Oklahoma State
32-16
184
0
16
-4
16/NR
21
North Carolina State
26-18
125
0
20
-1
14/NR
22
Troy
34-15
104
0
NR
+9
22/NR
23
UC Santa Barbara
31-12
95
0
NR
+4
18/NR
24
Oregon
32-15
94
0
NR
+2
18/NR
25
Alabama
29-18
86
0
17
-8
10/25
Schools Dropped Out
No. 13 Vanderbilt; No. 19 Louisiana; No. 25 Dallas Baptist;
Others Receiving Votes
Louisiana 83; Vanderbilt 73; Dallas Baptist 54; Texas 40; UNCW 18; Coastal Carolina 12; Utah 11; Nebraska 11; Charleston 11; Louisiana Tech 8; San Diego 2; LSU 2; St. John's 1; Illinois 1;
Texas A&M will face Rice on Tuesday, May 7, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.
