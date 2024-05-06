Texas A&M baseball takes a dive in the newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Down goes number one. The Texas A&M (40-8, 16-8 SEC) baseball team struggled at the plate over the weekend causing them to drop their first SEC series loss since the opening week of league play. The defense was a little off and they did see a ball in the dirt they didn't want to swing at through the first two games.

However, they did avoid the sweep with a dominant win on Sunday beating LSU 14-4, and Chris Cortez threw one of his better games of the season. SEC road games are hard, and baseball can be a game of slumps at times. Jim Schlossnagle knows this and will have his team prepared for the next series once they complete their midweek game.

Here are the complete Week 12 rankings.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Tennessee 39-9 750 20 3 +2 1/8 2 Texas A&M 40-8 734 7 1 -1 1/10 3 Arkansas 40-9 702 3 2 -1 1/5 4 Clemson 36-10 685 0 4 - 2/11 5 Kentucky 35-10 651 1 8 +3 5/NR 6 East Carolina 37-9 631 0 5 -1 5/16 7 Florida State 35-10 585 0 6 -1 6/NR 8 Oregon State 35-12 531 0 7 -1 2/10 9 Duke 32-14 501 0 9 - 6/14 10 Virginia 35-12 485 0 10 - 8/15 11 North Carolina 35-11 473 0 12 +1 7/17 12 Georgia 35-12 376 0 18 +6 12/NR 13 Wake Forest 32-16 367 0 15 +2 1/22 14 South Carolina 32-15 364 0 14 - 14/NR 15 Mississippi State 32-16 317 0 21 +6 15/NR 16 UC Irvine 34-10 289 0 10 -6 10/NR 17 Oklahoma 29-17 223 0 23 +6 17/NR 18 Indiana State 34-10 208 0 22 +4 18/NR 19 Arizona 29-17 188 0 24 +5 19/NR 20 Oklahoma State 32-16 184 0 16 -4 16/NR 21 North Carolina State 26-18 125 0 20 -1 14/NR 22 Troy 34-15 104 0 NR +9 22/NR 23 UC Santa Barbara 31-12 95 0 NR +4 18/NR 24 Oregon 32-15 94 0 NR +2 18/NR 25 Alabama 29-18 86 0 17 -8 10/25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 13 Vanderbilt; No. 19 Louisiana; No. 25 Dallas Baptist;

Others Receiving Votes

Louisiana 83; Vanderbilt 73; Dallas Baptist 54; Texas 40; UNCW 18; Coastal Carolina 12; Utah 11; Nebraska 11; Charleston 11; Louisiana Tech 8; San Diego 2; LSU 2; St. John's 1; Illinois 1;

Texas A&M will face Rice on Tuesday, May 7, at 6:00 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

