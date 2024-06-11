Texas A&M Baseball sweeps Ducks to advance to College World Series

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M punched its ticket into the College World Series by outscoring Oregon, 15-9, Saturday night at Olsen Field at Bluebell Park.

The Aggies (47-13), ranked No. 3 overall, swept the Ducks (38-19) in the best-of-three Bryan-College Station Super Regional, after outlasting Oregon, 10-6, in Friday’s Game 1.

Game 2-Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

Trailing, 8-4, the Aggies exploded for nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to surge past Oregon, 15-9.

Kaden Kent stroked a grand slam that cleared the wall in right field in the pivotal frame. Kent went 3-5 at the plate and drove in five runs. He also belted a double.

Texas A&M sent 13 batters to the dish in the seventh inning and received seven walks in the segment as multiple Duck pitchers had trouble finding the strike zone.

Hayden Schott also hit a home run as a part of his 5-5 evening. He drove in four runs for the Aggies.

Game 1-Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Texas A&M was forced to rally after Oregon jumped out to a 6-3 advantage after two innings of play.

The Maroon and White plated seven-unanswered runs the rest of the way to overtake the Ducks. Texas A&M’s comeback featured the team scoring three times in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

Schott, the Aggie designated hitter, and catch Jackson Appel each went 3-5 at the dish to spur the Aggies on to victory. Schott drove in three runs while Appel knocked in two.

Chris Cortez earned the pitching win by turning in 5.2 innings of solid relief work. He didn’t allow Oregon to score and gave up just two hits, while striking out 10 and walking three.