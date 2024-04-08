Texas A&M baseball stays put in newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Texas A&M baseball's (28-4, 8-4 SEC) eight-game winning streak may have ended on Sunday afternoon, but winning their first SEC road series against the South Carolina Gamecocks inside the always-tough Founders Field is worth the one loss.
On the weekend, grad transfer Hayden Schott led the way offensively, with six hits and nine RBI vs. the Gamecocks, including a 3-4 showing on Sunday. Ace pitcher Ryan Prager (7-1) delivered one of his best performances of the young season, recording 12 Ks in 6.1 innings in Game 1.
Before the Aggies' critical home series against No. 6-ranked Vanderbilt (25-7), a midweek matchup against UTSA (19-13) awaits on Tuesday night. On Monday, the newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll saw little change among the top programs, while the surging Kentucky Wildcats moved up eight spots to No. 8, followed by Wake Forest climbing seven spots to No. 15.
Within the SEC, five programs represent the top ten, while three more conference members round out the remainder of the Top 25.
Here are the complete Week 8 rankings.
Rank
Team
Overall
Points (1st)
Previous Rank
Change
1
27-3
775 (31)
1
–
2
28-3
735
2
–
3
28-4
716
3
–
4
26-6
656
4
–
5
Oregon State
26-4
655
5
–
6
Vanderbilt
25-7
609
6
–
7
Duke
24-8
580
10
+3
8
Kentucky
27-4
503
16
+8
9
26-5
498
12
+3
10
Virginia
25-7
490
11
+1
11
East Carolina
23-7
440
13
+2
12
26-6
432
7
-5
13
Dallas Baptist
25-6
405
8
-5
14
UC Irvine
24-4
397
17
+3
15
Wake Forest
21-10
284
22
+7
16
Virginia Tech
21-8
216
15
-1
17
22-10
192
14
-3
18
Florida
17-14
187
9
-9
19
UCF
21-8
186
NR
+8
20
Coastal Carolina
22-9
166
21
+1
21
Nebraska
22-7
142
23
+2
22
Oregon
12-8
128
NR
+7
23
Mississippi State
21-12
114
NR
+3
24
Louisiana
24-8
109
NR
+12
25
Oklahoma State
21-11
94
NR
+7
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 LSU; No. 19 South Carolina; No. 20 North Carolina State; No. 24 Georgia; No. 25 TCU;
Others Receiving Votes
South Carolina 67; Indiana State 59; LSU 54; Georgia 45; Texas Tech 26; Creighton 23; Northeastern 14; TCU 12; North Carolina State 11; Lamar 11; Campbell 11; West Virginia 8; St. John’s 7; Ole Miss 4; Kansas State 4; Oklahoma 3; UC Santa Barbara 2; Southern Miss 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Utah 1
Texas A&M will face UTSA on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:00 p.m. CT, where the game will air on SEC Network+.
