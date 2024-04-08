Texas A&M baseball stays put in newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Texas A&M baseball's (28-4, 8-4 SEC) eight-game winning streak may have ended on Sunday afternoon, but winning their first SEC road series against the South Carolina Gamecocks inside the always-tough Founders Field is worth the one loss.

On the weekend, grad transfer Hayden Schott led the way offensively, with six hits and nine RBI vs. the Gamecocks, including a 3-4 showing on Sunday. Ace pitcher Ryan Prager (7-1) delivered one of his best performances of the young season, recording 12 Ks in 6.1 innings in Game 1.

Before the Aggies' critical home series against No. 6-ranked Vanderbilt (25-7), a midweek matchup against UTSA (19-13) awaits on Tuesday night. On Monday, the newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll saw little change among the top programs, while the surging Kentucky Wildcats moved up eight spots to No. 8, followed by Wake Forest climbing seven spots to No. 15.

Within the SEC, five programs represent the top ten, while three more conference members round out the remainder of the Top 25.

Here are the complete Week 8 rankings.

Rank Team Overall Points (1st) Previous Rank Change 1 Arkansas 27-3 775 (31) 1 – 2 Clemson 28-3 735 2 – 3 Texas A&M 28-4 716 3 – 4 Tennessee 26-6 656 4 – 5 Oregon State 26-4 655 5 – 6 Vanderbilt 25-7 609 6 – 7 Duke 24-8 580 10 +3 8 Kentucky 27-4 503 16 +8 9 Florida State 26-5 498 12 +3 10 Virginia 25-7 490 11 +1 11 East Carolina 23-7 440 13 +2 12 North Carolina 26-6 432 7 -5 13 Dallas Baptist 25-6 405 8 -5 14 UC Irvine 24-4 397 17 +3 15 Wake Forest 21-10 284 22 +7 16 Virginia Tech 21-8 216 15 -1 17 Alabama 22-10 192 14 -3 18 Florida 17-14 187 9 -9 19 UCF 21-8 186 NR +8 20 Coastal Carolina 22-9 166 21 +1 21 Nebraska 22-7 142 23 +2 22 Oregon 12-8 128 NR +7 23 Mississippi State 21-12 114 NR +3 24 Louisiana 24-8 109 NR +12 25 Oklahoma State 21-11 94 NR +7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 LSU; No. 19 South Carolina; No. 20 North Carolina State; No. 24 Georgia; No. 25 TCU;

Others Receiving Votes

South Carolina 67; Indiana State 59; LSU 54; Georgia 45; Texas Tech 26; Creighton 23; Northeastern 14; TCU 12; North Carolina State 11; Lamar 11; Campbell 11; West Virginia 8; St. John’s 7; Ole Miss 4; Kansas State 4; Oklahoma 3; UC Santa Barbara 2; Southern Miss 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Utah 1

Texas A&M will face UTSA on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:00 p.m. CT, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

