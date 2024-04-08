Advertisement

Texas A&M baseball stays put in newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Cameron Ohnysty
·3 min read

Texas A&M baseball's (28-4, 8-4 SEC) eight-game winning streak may have ended on Sunday afternoon, but winning their first SEC road series against the South Carolina Gamecocks inside the always-tough Founders Field is worth the one loss.

On the weekend, grad transfer Hayden Schott led the way offensively, with six hits and nine RBI vs. the Gamecocks, including a 3-4 showing on Sunday. Ace pitcher Ryan Prager (7-1) delivered one of his best performances of the young season, recording 12 Ks in 6.1 innings in Game 1.

Before the Aggies' critical home series against No. 6-ranked Vanderbilt (25-7), a midweek matchup against UTSA (19-13) awaits on Tuesday night. On Monday, the newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll saw little change among the top programs, while the surging Kentucky Wildcats moved up eight spots to No. 8, followed by Wake Forest climbing seven spots to No. 15.

Within the SEC, five programs represent the top ten, while three more conference members round out the remainder of the Top 25.

Here are the complete Week 8 rankings.

Rank

Team

Overall

Points (1st)

Previous Rank

Change

1

Arkansas

27-3

775 (31)

1

2

Clemson

28-3

735

2

3

Texas A&M

28-4

716

3

4

Tennessee

26-6

656

4

5

Oregon State

26-4

655

5

6

Vanderbilt

25-7

609

6

7

Duke

24-8

580

10

+3

8

Kentucky

27-4

503

16

+8

9

Florida State

26-5

498

12

+3

10

Virginia

25-7

490

11

+1

11

East Carolina

23-7

440

13

+2

12

North Carolina

26-6

432

7

-5

13

Dallas Baptist

25-6

405

8

-5

14

UC Irvine

24-4

397

17

+3

15

Wake Forest

21-10

284

22

+7

16

Virginia Tech

21-8

216

15

-1

17

Alabama

22-10

192

14

-3

18

Florida

17-14

187

9

-9

19

UCF

21-8

186

NR

+8

20

Coastal Carolina

22-9

166

21

+1

21

Nebraska

22-7

142

23

+2

22

Oregon

12-8

128

NR

+7

23

Mississippi State

21-12

114

NR

+3

24

Louisiana

24-8

109

NR

+12

25

Oklahoma State

21-11

94

NR

+7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 LSU; No. 19 South Carolina; No. 20 North Carolina State; No. 24 Georgia; No. 25 TCU;

Others Receiving Votes

South Carolina 67; Indiana State 59; LSU 54; Georgia 45; Texas Tech 26; Creighton 23; Northeastern 14; TCU 12; North Carolina State 11; Lamar 11; Campbell 11; West Virginia 8; St. John’s 7; Ole Miss 4; Kansas State 4; Oklahoma 3; UC Santa Barbara 2; Southern Miss 2; Louisiana Tech 2; Utah 1

Texas A&M will face UTSA on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:00 p.m. CT, where the game will air on SEC Network+.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball stays put in newest USA TODAY Coaches Poll