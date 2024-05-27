Mar 3, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils plays against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (44-13) finished the 2024 regular season with one of the best records in the country. On Monday, it earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosted the College Station Regional in a bracket with Grambling, Louisiana, and the Texas Longhorns.

On its face, this is a very tough bracket. After the Texas A&M women's softball team's Super Regional loss to Texas on Sunday, it's almost like the committee felt that potentially pitting the Longhorns against the Aggies in a rematch on the baseball diamond was a no-brainer, even though both programs will begin to rekindle their rivalry on an annual basis starting next season.

Entering the tournament, head coach Jim Schlossnagle knows that returning to Blue Bell Park should re-ignite the Aggies offense after recent struggles with consistency at the plate, finishing the year 32-3 at Olsen Field. Despite losing two consecutive games in the SEC Tournament last week, Texas A&M stayed at No. 3 in the newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Within the College Station bracket, only Louisiana (40-18) is ranked within the poll at No. 23.

Texas A&M will face Grambling (26-26) on Friday, May 31 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game will be available on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball stays pat in newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll