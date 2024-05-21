Texas A&M (44-11, 19-11 SEC) finished the regular season strong after losing two consecutive conference series against LSU and Ole Miss, but rebounded last weekend in impressive fashion against the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks, winning the series including a 14-4 run-rule victory in Game 3.

The SEC Tournament will begin on Tuesday. The Aggies are a 4-seed with a double-bye and will play on Wednesday night, facing off against either 5-seed Mississippi State or 12-seed Ole Miss. Familiar with both teams, the competition only heightens no matter the seeding.

As the NCAA Tournament draws near, the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll witnessed some significant changes in the Top 5 rankings. The Aggies made a notable climb, moving up one spot to No. 3. Arkansas, on the other hand, experienced a slight dip, falling two spots to No. 4. Kentucky also saw a rise, moving up one spot to No. 2, just behind the No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

However, Wake Forest represented the most significant decline, dropping from 9th to 19th after a series loss to NC State to finish out the regular season.

Here is the complete list.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball rises in newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll